Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 12:25

Promising young midfielder signs first professional deal with Cork City

Former Fermoy player Joe O'Brien Whitmarsh is following the footsteps of his older brother
Joe O'Brien Whitmarsh of the Republic of Ireland in action against Daniels Nosegbe Suško of Latvia in an U15 game. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

JOE O’Brien-Whitmarsh has signed his first professional contract with Cork City FC.

The 16-year-old, who appeared in the first-team matchday squad in City’s recent home fixture against Bray Wanderers, told the club website, that he was delighted to make the step up. 

“I am really pleased to have signed my first professional contract. It has been great to be in training with the first team and I have really enjoyed the experience. 

"It is a great opportunity for me to learn and improve, so I just want to keep working hard and progressing.”   

The former Fermoy underage player joins his older brother Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh, scorer of three goals this season, in Colin Healy's senior squad.

City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, can see a bright future at Turner's Cross for the teenager.

“Joe is an exciting young prospect; we have enjoyed working with him over the last couple of years and look forward to continuing to do so in the future. 

"We are very pleased to see another academy player follow the pathway into the first team and earn a professional contract with the club. Seeing a young player sign his first professional contract is a great reflection on the work being done by the coaches in both our own academy and at schoolboy level as well."

