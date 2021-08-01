Revealed: GAA confirm details of U20 hurling final and clash with Kilkenny

CORK hurling fans are preparing for a bumper weekend of action, with the U20s, seniors and minors in action in that order over a three-day period.

The U20 All-Ireland final against Galway is will place in Thurles on Saturday afternoon, 3pm. Pat Ryan and his selectors guided the Rebels to the title just four weeks ago, as the 2020 championship was delayed due to Covid.

After waiting since 1998 to reclaim the U21/U20 All-Ireland, the county could now capture it twice in a month.

Last Wednesday they held on against Limerick in a thrilling Munster final against Limerick that doubled as an All-Ireland semi-final, with Pádraig Power, Darragh Flynn, Ciarán Joyce and Daire O'Leary among the key players. O'Leary went off injured in the fourth quarter and his fitness in the pivotal full-back berth will be vital against a Galway outfit built around the Tribe's successful minor crops of recent seasons.

There was a limit of 1,000 fans at the recent U20 All-Ireland final, and just 500 at the provincial final last week.

Cork had put in for a double-header of U20 and senior ties on Sunday in Croke Park but were turned down by the GAA.

Kieran Kingston and the senior hurlers are back in the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2018 where they face Leinster champions Kilkenny on Sunday, 3.30pm. An attendance of 24,000 will be permitted, a significant jump on the 4,400 in Thurles for the quarter-final but not enough to satisfy the demand of the Rebel faithful.

Mark Coleman on the move. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

On Monday week, August 9, the Cork minors collide with Waterford in the Munster final in Thurles. The prize will be an All-Ireland final shot at the winners of Kilkenny and Galway.

Noel Furlong's charges have looked the part in beating Clare and Limerick, with Ben O'Connor, Diarmuid Healy, Kevin Lyons and Jack Leahy the standout performers.

However, Cork only managed one Munster title since 2008, in 2017 when a crop that included Rob Downey and Ger Millerick reached the All-Ireland before losing to Galway.

The Rebels haven't won the minor All-Ireland since 2001, when Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy, Setanta Ó hAilpín and John Gardiner were among the star names.