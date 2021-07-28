Seandun club GAA championship games will be straight knock out games in all grades again this year

THE open draw for the Seandun Junior A and B hurling championships took place at Ballinlough with straight knock out games the format in all grades.

It will be a replica of last year’s championship and despite some reservations about this decision the majority of the clubs favoured it.

This year the championships will have new sponsors with BCE Consulting Engineers and EBO Home Rescue coming on board for the city division.

Welcoming the various delegates chairman Mick Higgins thanked the new sponsors for helping them during a difficult time for all companies.

“The Junior hurling championships will come under the BCE Consulting Engineers banner, whilst the football championship will be sponsored by EBO Home Rescue,” said Mick Higgins.

“May I take this opportunity to thank Sportsturf Solutions who backed both championships for many years and many thanks to Jim Boyle who is the MD of the new sponsors.

“Sponsorship is key to the success to the majority of championships and let’s hope we see some cracking games in this year’s campaign.”

In the Junior A hurling championship holders Brian Dillons will know that St Finbarr’s are capable of posing them problems in their first-round clash.

Dillons were comfortable winners last season but were well beaten by Dromtarriffe in the county championship and manager Jamesie Corcoran will be hoping his side can return to their best form.

Brian Dillons Cillian Brosnan is sandwiched between Passage's Tomas Harrington and Anthony Kidney during the Sports Turf Solutions City division JAHC final at Ballinlough

Last year's finalists Passage are under the coaching of former Cork hurling and football legend Teddy McCarthy and he is putting in hard work for the harbour side to go one better than last season.

There is little doubt Passage have some serious talent in their club but they will not be taking their quarter final opponents Whitechurch for granted as they have rising Cork star Michael Mullins in their panel.

Nemo Rangers are always competitive in this championship and their first-round game against Blackrock could be the tie of the first-round games.

St Vincent’s are working hard to get the hurling side of the club back on track and they are sure to pose Whites Cross problems in their quarter final clash.

In the EBO Home Rescue Junior A football championship the holders Passage will come up against Brian Dillons.

Dillons are a decent side when they get a full squad together, but Passage look a very talented side and will be favourites to prevail.

Mayfield have been relegated from the Intermediate grade and their first test will be a tricky one against Nemo Rangers.

Former champions Delanys will not relish their quarter final pairing against St Michael’s who are presently producing formidable footballers.

Championship Draws:

BCE Consulting Engineers Junior A Hurling championship:

Round 1.

(A)Bishopstown v Glen Rovers (B) Blackrock v Nemo Rangers (C) Brian Dillons v St Finbarr’s Quarter Finals Whitechurch v Passage Na Piarsaigh v Winners of C St Vincent’s v Whites Cross Winners of A v B

EBO Home rescue Junior A Football Championship:

Round 1

(A)Brian Dillons v Passage (B)Douglas v Whites Cross (C) Mayfield v Nemo Rangers Quarter Finals: St Vincent’s v Bishopstown Whitechurch v Winners of B St Michael’s V Delanys Winners of A v Winners of C

BCE Consulting Engineers Junior B Hurling Championship:

Round 1:

(A) Na Piarsaigh v Passage Round 2: Blackrock 2 v Blackrock 1 St Finbarr’s v St Vincent’s Whites Cross v Bishopstown Douglas v Delanys Rathpeacon v Winners of A Mayfield v Whitechurch Glen Rovers v Nemo Rangers Lough Rovers v Brian Dillons

Quarter finals will be open draw.

EBO Home Rescue Junior B Football Championship:

First Round.

(A)Passage v Mayfield (B)Nemo Rangers v Na Piarsaigh (C) Douglas 2 v Whites Cross (D) Lough Rovers v St Nick’s (E) Bishopstown v Rathpeacon (F) Ballypheane v St Finbarr’s

Quarter Finals:

Winners of E v Douglas 1 St Michael’s v Winners of F Winners of B V Winners of D Winners of A v Winners of C

EBO Home Rescue Junior C Football Championship:

Round 1.

(A)Ballinure V St Finbarr’s (B)St Vincent’s v Na Piarsaigh (C) Nemo Rangers v Brian Dillons

Semi Finals: Rochestown v Winners of B Winners of C v Winners of A.