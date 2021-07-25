Cork's Meg Ryan thrilled to be an Olympian after super performance in Tokyo

CORK'S Meg Ryan has concluded her Olympic qualification competition in Tokyo finishing in 25th place after subdivision 2 with a score of 47.199 with 3 subdivisions still to go before final All Around ranking will be confirmed.

Meg posted her highest apparatus score of 13.300 on Vault and scored 10.466 on the balance beam, 12.000 on the floor and 11.533 on the uneven bars.

Speaking after competing Meg was thrilled to be an Olympian.

"I’m feeling great. To officially be an Olympian is just amazing, it’s surreal," Meg Ryan said.

Ireland’s Megan Ryan

"It’s been an amazing experience overall, just looking around and taking it all in. I knew that no matter what happens I was just going to try and enjoy it and be happy with the fact that this is the Olympics and I am an Olympian.

"Definitely a bit of nerves for me at the start, I think beam is always a shaky one to start on anyway.

"I got into it though, and after that I tried to put it behind me and focus on the rest and I think I did a good job with that and I was happy with the rest of the performance.

"I was really happy with floor, I added a few small bits and pieces – a few new leaps and a spin, they all went well.

"I had a slight step out, but I think overall I was happy with floor and I got a good floor score and when I’m comparing it with my last competition I think I was happy with the score.

"I was also happy with my vault as that is something that I didn’t get to compete at Europeans.

"This is my first time competing in a long time so I’m happy with that and bars as well!

"These are some of the best gymnasts in the world so it’s amazing to be able to compete against them."

Commenting on the achievement, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher was very proud of Meg's performance.

"Meg Ryan today became only the 2nd Irish female gymnast to compete at an Olympic Games.

Ireland’s Megan Ryan competing on the beam

"As one of the first of the new generation of gymnasts to come through our redeveloped performance system this is a lifelong dream fulfilled for Meg and a really important milestone for the sport in Ireland.

"Many young gymnasts in our national squad system will no doubt have been glued to the competition while looking to follow in her footsteps in the years to come!

"Congratulations to Meg, her coach Emma Hamill and club Douglas GC and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson."