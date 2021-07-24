Cork off to a flier in Intermediate Camogie Championship away to Kildare

Kildare 0-7 Cork 1-15

CORK got their All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Group Two campaign off to the perfect start with an emphatic victory against Kildare at Hawkfield on Saturday afternoon.

Powered by the attacking triumvirate of Aoife Hurley, Kate Wall and Rachel O’Shea, Mark McCarthy’s outfit dominated from early on and proceeded to send out a serious statement of intent for this year’s competition.

Playing with the breeze at their backs, Cork moved into an early two-point lead courtesy of scores from inside forwards O’Shea and Wall (free).

Hurley rounded off a patient move to ensure the entire Cork full-forward line was on the scoresheet by the eighth minute and the St Catherine’s ace subsequently added her second to give the visitors a 0-4 to 0-0 lead at the first half water break.

Katie Walsh of Cork shoots from Maria Doyle of Kildare. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The Lilywhites finally opened their account with a Deirbhile Byrne point on 18 minutes, but it only proved to be a brief respite. O’Shea and midfielder Jacinta Crowley both converted placed-balls in quick succession before a speculative strike by Wall slipped through the fingers of Kildare netminder Tanya Johnson for a 23rd-minute goal.

While Lea Sutton’s pointed free at the opposite end disrupted this sequence, wing-back Lauren Callanan and Wall propelled Cork into a convincing 1-9 to 0-2 interval cushion.

Carrigaline’s O’Shea enhanced her personal tally on the resumption, in advance of Kildare putting together back-to-back scores for the first time in the game. A powerful presence in the half-forward line, dead-ball specialist Sutton added two points in the space of 60 seconds to give the hosts some form of solace.

Niamh O'Leary of Cork in action against Ciara Egan of Kildare. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Nevertheless, Cork remained in control and three points in succession by O’Shea (two) and Hurley handed them an unassailable 1-13 to 0-4 lead inside the final quarter.

Kildare had their brightest spell in the closing minutes with Emma Kielty, Ciara Egan and Emer Reilly all finding the range. O’Shea and Hurley points were the only Cork scores in this juncture, but they had done enough to claim the spoils by then.

Scorers for Kildare: Lea Sutton 0-3 (3f), Emer Reilly (f), Ciara Egan, Emma Kiely, Deirbhile Byrne 0-1 each.

Cork: Rachel O’Shea 0-7 f, Kate Wall 1-2, Aoife Hurley 0-4, Jacinta Crowley (f), Lauren Callanan 0-1 each.

KILDARE: Tanya Johnson; Maria Doyle, Nicole Malcolmson, Ellen Morgan; Caoilfhionn Hallissy, Emer Reilly, Niamh Hegarty; Aine Conway, Aoife Stynes; Caoimhe Maher, Siobhan Hurley, Lea Sutton; Ciara Egan, Emma Kielty, Deirbhile Byrne.

Subs: Kelly Perkins for Hallissy (h-t), Shauna Mulligan for Conway (43), Aoife Fitzgerald for Stynes (49), Ciara McAndrews for Doyle (55), Aine Harrington for Sutton (60).

CORK: Sarah Ahern; Niamh O’Leary, Aoife O’Callaghan, Grainne Hannon; Kate Kilcommins, Ashling Moloney, Lauren Callanan; Jacinta Crowley, Michelle Murphy; Katie Walsh, Finola Neville, Rachel Harty; Aoife Hurley, Kate Wall, Rachel O’Shea.

Subs: Ciara Daly for Crowley (49), Jillian O’Leary for Murphy (51), Hayley Ryan for Neville (53), Cliona O’Callaghan for Wall (61).

Referee: Philip McDonald (Cavan).