Green blades are go! Sanita Puspure leads the charge with Tokyo 2020 Olympics heat win for Irish rowers

Some impressive times there to be wary of, not least Emma Twigg, Victoria Thornley and Magdalena Lognig.
Meanwhile, Ireland’s Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne (Cork) were unlucky not to make it through in their men’s double heat when they finished just outside the top three in fourth spot. That gives them still an opportunity to qualify through in the repéchage, which they go into in a few hours knowing the result needs to go their way or their Olympic journey is over.
Speaking to RTE about her heat and qualifying for the quarter-finals Sanita said she had more to give.