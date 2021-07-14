Slicker Muskerry have the extra firepower over Duhallow and advance to the next round of the divisional SHC

Muskerry 3-22

Duhallow 0-9

A scoring spree set Muskerry on their way to dismiss the Duhallow challenge in the opening round to Cork County SHC (Divisional/Colleges section) on a perfect Banteer surface on Wednesday evening.

Victory was no more than Muskerry deserved for their persistence and the balance of possession they enjoyed for long spells. However room for improvement too, Muskerry shooting 20 wides as both outfits demonstrated rusty passages of play in the opening salvo to the 2021 campaign.

Having withdrawn last season owing to pandemic restrictions and the condensed nature of the 2020 championship and a busy schedule of club players, Muskerry returned to action, operating with a pace and direction that their opponents failed to match.

In a repeat meeting from 2019 where Muskerry registered a comfortable victory on the Pairc Uí Chaoimh 4G surface, there was little resemblance in both team selections. The elevation of Blarney to senior A ranks coupled with the unavailability of some players from county IHC finalists Éire Óg and Aghabullogue saw just three players that started two years ago figure on the Muskerry side at throw in.

Likewise, club involvement and injuries hampered Duhallow with just six players involved from that fielded two seasons ago drawn from Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilbrin.

Muskerry had set out their stall early, corner forward Mark Lucey pilfered a well taken goal. And the Donoughmore player followed up to point as did fellow clubman Colm O’Callaghan.

Duhallow opened their account courtesy of a long range pointed free by former county player Mark Ellis. Still Muskerry looked more composed where Liam Ryan, Conor Cotter, Alan O’Shea and Aidan Murphy stood out in defence and with Shane Kingston and Eoin Maher performin strongly in the centre, it allowed the Mid Cork representation hold a grip on the proceedings and forge a 1-7 to 0-1 grip at the initial water break.

Duhallow improved, Ellis leading by example yet a spate of wide undid encouraging play with nine wides recorded.

Still, points from Kevin Tarrant, Ellis and Michael O’Callaghan boosted Duhallow to trail 1-10 to 0-5 at the break.

The direction of the game returned to Muskerry on the resumption as Cotter, Mark Verling and O’Callaghan bisected the uprights. And the Mid Cork men exposed the Duhallow defence in the 40th min., Lucey centred for Maher to touch home a well taken goal.

With the wides chalking up at either end, Duhallow battled away with Stephen O’Reilly and Michael Vaughan obliging on the scoreboard.

However, Muskerry were never going to be caught, substitute Cian O’Driscoll adding a third goal and a satisfactory outing on a balmy occasion.

At the end of the hour, there was only one outcome, Muskerry safely negotiating a passage to a meeting against Seandun next week.

Scorers for Muskerry: C O’Callaghan 0-6 (0-4f), M Lucey (1-3); E Maher 1-1, C O’Driscoll 1-0, M Verling 0-3, K Murphy 0-3, D Holmes 0-2, C Cotter 0-2, M O’Riordan, S Bourke 0-1 each.

Duhallow: M Ellis (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1’65), S O’Reilly 0-3f, K Tarrant, M O’Callaghan, M Vaughan 0-1 each.

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); F Denny (Ballincollig), L Ryan (Inniscarra); S Healy (Donoughmore); C Cotter (Kilmichael), A O’Shea (Ballinora); A Murphy (Cloughdubh); S Kingston (Ballinora); E Maher (Dripsey); D Holmes (Ballinora), M Verling (Cloughdubh), K Murphy (Ballinora); C O’Callaghan (Donoughmore), M O’Riordan (Dripsey), M Lucey (Donoughmore).

Subs: S Bourke (Grenagh) for M O’Riordan (48), C O’Driscoll(Ballincollig) for M Lucey(48), W Aherne (Cloughdubh) for S Healy (48), J Twomey (Donoughmore) for C Cotter (50), B Cotter (Kilmichael) for F Denny(52)

DUHALLOW: K Roche (Banteer); B O’Connor (Millstreet), A Ryan (Newmarket), C Murphy (Castlemagner); C Buttimer (Kilbrin), M Ellis (Millstreet), C King (Kilbrin); A Coughlan (Banteer), G Lenihan (Kilbrin); M O’Callaghan (Freemount), M Vaughan (Millstreet), T Sheehan (Millstreet); N Flahive (Millstreet), K Tarrant (Banteer), S O’Reilly (Kilbrin).

Subs: T Walsh (Millstreet) for M O’Callaghan (ht), T Healy (Millstreet) for A Coughlan (48), T Murphy (Castlemagner) for C Murphy (52), D Murphy (Castlemagner) for S O’Reilly (52).

Referee: N O'Neill (Midleton).