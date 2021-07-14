CWSSL: Avondale move past Blarney and into U16 Summer Cup final

Avondale 2 Blarney 0

AVONDALE progressed to the final of the GE Healthcare CWSSL U16 Summer Cup final after an entertaining game with Blarney at Beaumont Park.

The visitors started brightly when Bulo Ugwah stormed through the Avondale defence in the first minute, but she was denied by Dales’ keeper Lucy O’Sullivan who blocked her shot.

Avondale’s first real chance came in the 10th minute when Helen McCarthy’s effort went wide.

McCarthy did find the net In the 17th minute; she met a long ball out from the back and ran through the Blarney half along the right, sending her effort into the back of the net despite the best efforts of keeper Jane Russell.

Blarney had a good chance straight after the first water break when Ellie Vaughan’s effort from outside the area dipped over the Avondale crossbar.

At the other end, Avondale’s Emma Buckley’s pass found McCarthy whose drive forward was blocked by O’Sullivan in the Avondale goal.

ACTION

Moments later, at the other end, Russell was called into action again, saving from Andrea Toye and Beth McCarthy as Avondale created a number of chances.

The home side extended their lead in the 32nd minute when Beth McCarthy’s pass found Helen McCarthy who was tackled by the keeper, but the ball fell to Cara Lydon who sent it into an empty net from 10 yards.

Five minutes after the break, Russell did well to clear from the incoming Helen McCarthy, while Avondale’s Emma Buckley had a shot on goal sail over the crossbar as the home side looked to extend their lead.

Blarney managed to come forward on a few occasions, forcing a number of corners, one of which was punched away by O’Sullivan; the resulting clearance found Helen McCarthy whose effort on goal was again saved by Russell.

Russell had to be sharp again in the 50th minute, diving to her right to keep out Helen McCarthy’s effort, while at the other end, O’Sullivan did well to gather the ball from Freya Hayes following Vaughan’s cross.

Moments later Hayes could only watch her effort go right across the face of the Avondale goal as the visitors looked to get back into the game.

Avondale continued to press forward, often counter-attacking, forcing Russell to gather the ball ahead of the Avondale forwards and she was glad to see Lucy Moore’s effort bounce off the crossbar in the 65th minute as the home side held on for a place in the final.

Blarney who played against Avondale last weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

AVONDALE: Lucy O’Sullivan, Emma Buckley, Ciara Buckley, Aisling Leahy, Elisabeth Murphy, Beth McCarthy, Hannah Cronin, Megan Crilly, Helen McCarthy, Andrea Toye, Giorgie Squilliaciotti, Chloe Riordan, Cara Lydon, Lucy Moore.

BLARNEY: Jane Russell, Ellie Smith, Grace Murphy, Emma Forde, Abbie Dawes, Eleana Geary, Ellie Vaughan, Aoibhe Lenihan, Bulo Ugwah, Freya Hayes, Ava Corbett, Shauna Sheahan, Elena Dunlea, Emma White, Alison Madden, Lucy Milner.

Referee: K O’Driscoll