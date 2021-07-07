Kyle Hosford's return a huge boost to new Blue Demons coach Danny O'Mahony ahead of new season

UCC DEMONS have announced that Danny O’Mahony will be at the helm when they return to play in the Men’s Division One National League.

O’Mahony, who played and coached at the club from juvenile to Super League level for 29 years before moving to Dublin where he gained valuable experience coaching at Kubs.

When returning to Leeside two years ago, O’Mahony took up coaching Demons in the U20 Men’s National League and assembled a decent squad that will form part of his team for the coming career.

“We withdrew from the Super League in 2019 as we hadn’t enough of players to compete but we have now assembled a good squad of young players who will be given the chance to compete at national level,” said Danny O’Mahony.

The Demons chief also announced that former captain of their Super League team Kyle Hosford is returning after spending one year playing with Cork rivals Neptune when his lifelong club opted out of the top tier.

Hosford is presently part of the Irish Senior International squad and is a significant signing for the Sunday’s Well club.

“Kyle is delighted to be coming back as he wants to help our young players progress and I cannot express my delight enough to having him back.

“In my book there is not a better guard in the country when he is on his game and right now, he’s in the best shape of his life,” added O’Mahony.

Former Super League players Carleton Cuff, Conor Ryan and Ryan Murphy will also be part of the squad and the return of French ace Tala Fam will be a huge boost to the camp.

Gael Cholaiste Mhuire AG's David Lehane and Steven Bowler of Mercy Mounthawk

“Tala was outstanding for us when he played in the U20 Cork and National leagues and last season he continued to play during the pandemic back home and right now we are expecting a far better player when he returns.”

David Lehane signed with Ballincollig to play in the Super League but it never materialized due to the pandemic and naturally he will be a key player for the coming campaign.

Jack O’Leary, Matthew McCarthy, Kevin Moynihan and Craig Sweeney are some of the up-and-coming stars in this Demons squad and the return of Blake Murphy has always been met with delight by the Demons coach.

“Blake will be back after playing his football with St Vincent’s in the Premier Intermediate football championship and again he is another player with a huge future.”

It has also been confirmed that Demons will have an American professional and details of this player will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Sunday’s Well club will be hoping they have a solid season in their bid to get back and compete in the top- flight of Irish basketball.