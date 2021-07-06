'It’s not like teams are playing us off the park; we are giving them easy goals' 

CORK City manager Colin Healy bemoaned his side's bad luck after their 3-2 defeat to Treaty United at Turner's Cross.

The defeat leaves City nine points off the playoffs and the City boss expressed his satisfaction at his side’s first half display but was left frustrated by the end result.

“I thought we were good in the first half. We controlled it well. We knew they were dangerous on set-plays and for the penalty [Treaty’s first] they got, it was a penalty, because Jonas (Hakkinen) handled it, but I didn’t think we dealt with it properly.

"Cian Murphy got a good goal. We were pressing them high. It was a good goal.

Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh, Cork City FC, celebrates his goal against Treaty United with Cian Murphy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We came out in the second half and after 10 seconds give away a free-kick, and 30 seconds later, they have a penalty.

It’s crazy and it’s just the luck that we are having at the moment. Everything is just going against us. And then after that, I thought we dropped the performance in the second half.

“We kept on going. We had a few chances. We had half chances. Some of the boys, need a small bit more composure in front of goal. Maybe lads are hitting shots from 35 yards, when they should be passing it wide and getting balls in the box. It’s very frustrating.

"They get a goal then, and we were sloppy defending it. We kept pushing and pushing. I suppose we had one or two penalty chances. But that was it. Alec Byrne has a great chance at the end but the keeper saves it.”

The City manager has been repetitive over the course of the season when it comes to the “sloppy” goals his side have conceded, and Healy felt the same about his sides defending against Treaty.

“We gifted the two penalties. The second one, Gordon (Walker) comes out, and the minute you raise your hand in the box, you are giving the referee an easy decision.

"It’s every week. I keep saying the same things. It’s individual errors, and we are getting punished by them. At the end of the day, we have nothing to show for it.

“We were giving away the ball too easily, especially in the second half. You give away the ball too easily; it gives them opportunities to get back in the game and that’s what happened in the second half.

Steven Beattie, Cork City FC, is tackled by Charlie Fleming, Treaty United. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It’s difficult when you go into the dressing room and it could be the same conversation. But, sometimes I don’t spend too long in there because it will be the same message every week. We need to defend better. Sometimes, it’s crazy defending. And we are getting punished by it.

"It’s not like other teams are playing us off the park. We are giving them easy goals.

It doesn’t happen to us. We have to work hard for our goals and other teams don’t. It’s a mistake and they get the three points and we don’t.

“It’s difficult going in. It was the same against Shelbourne last week. The boys will work hard, but then we are caught by individual errors and it’s the same here.”

With the transfer window now open, City will look to strengthening their squad with some new additions and Healy is looking to bring players in before next week’s match against Bray Wanderers.

“We are working on a few of them. Hopefully in the next week or so. But we are still working. But, it’s difficult at the moment. But we are trying. Hopefully in the next week or two."