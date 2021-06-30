Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 15:35

Tomas Mulcahy calls time on his punditry career with RTE after 25 years

"After 25 years I’m moving from The Sunday Game TV & Radio seats to the stand. Great times, great memories. "
Glen Rovers' Tomas Mulcahy almost has the stadium to himself against St Finbarr's during the Co-Op Stores Cork PSHC at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

John Coughlan

THE Three-time Cork All-Ireland winner Tomás Mulcahy has signalled the end of his career as an RTÉ hurling pundit.

The Glen Rovers clubman joined RTÉ as an analyst in 1995, after his retirement from inter-county hurling. 

And he has been a fixture on the broadcaster's hurling coverage on radio and TV ever since, both as a co-commentator and studio pundit.

But the two-time All-Star, Cork's hurling captain for the double win in 1990, today announced he will be retreating to the role of supporter from now on.

He tweeted: "After 25 years I’m moving from The Sunday Game TV & Radio seats to the stand. Great times, great memories. 

"A special mention to Bill Lalor who brought me in, Paul Byrnes for 19yrs & well, Michael Lyster. And to all of the pundits past & present.

"A fan now with Cork 2021."

Long-time RTÉ colleague Michael Duignan, the current Offaly GAA chairman, was among the many to pay tribute:

"Mul it’s been my great pleasure to work with you down the years. You are a brilliant and passionate pundit and one of the soundest people I’ve ever come across in the GAA. 

"Your love of hurling always shines through. Hope to see you on my travels this summer."

Pictured at the Launch of RTE's GAA Championship in 2014 were RTE Sunday Game hurling analysts, Cyril Farrell, Tomas Mulcahy and Brendan Cummins.
Meanwhile, each of this weekend’s inter-county games will have crowds of at least 500 people in attendance after the Government brought forward by 48 hours the planned increase in spectator numbers.

The increase from 200 to 500 spectators for stadiums with a capacity of 5,000 or greater was not due to come into effect until Monday, July 5, but Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed this morning that the 500-spectator limit will now apply from Saturday, July 3.

This means the Tipperary-Clare Munster SHC semi-final, the Monaghan-Fermanagh Ulster SFC quarter-final, the four Leinster SFC quarter-finals, and all Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cup fixtures scheduled for this weekend will have in attendance 500 spectators.

The second of this weekend’s Ulster SFC quarter-finals involving Armagh and Antrim was already permitted to provide entry to 500 people following last month’s Northern Ireland Assembly announcement surrounding crowd limits.

Saturday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Cork and Limerick at Thurles, the Leinster SHC semi-final double-header at Croke Park, and Sunday’s Galway-Roscommon Connacht SFC semi-final at Dr Hyde Park are all pilot events and so will be watched by crowds of 2,400, 8,000, and 1,049 respectively.

"Small but important change for sporting events. The increase in spectator numbers is applicable from this Saturday July 3rd to facilitate increased attendances at matches this weekend. Further proposals on increasing capacity & matches are being developed for July and August," Minister Chambers tweeted this morning.

The decision also means that from Saturday the limit on spectators entering grounds with a capacity of less than 5,000 doubles from 100 to 200.

