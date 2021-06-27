Lough Rovers on a roll with junior B hurling win over Rathpeacon

Lough Rovers 1-17 Rathpeacon 0-9

LOUGH Rovers were impressive winners as they overcame Rathpeacon in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Junior B Hurling Championship at sun-drenched Páirc Uí Rinn.

In a game the Lough looked never in trouble their ability to execute from all angles of the pitch proved too much for a resilient Rathpeacon.

Both sides looked tentative in the opening exchanges before the Lough broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with points from Paul Cumming and Jordan O’Connor.

Rathpeacon looked under serious pressure and after the Lough added two more points they had to wait until the 10th minute before Jonathon Horgan got them up and running.

One player was posing Rathpeacon all sorts of problems with his darting runs was Paul Cumming and when he drilled over his third point in the 17th minute the Lough increased their lead to four points.

Credit to the Lough they continued to dominate proceedings and with Cumming and stalwart Edward O’Byrne continuing to pose Rathpeacon all sorts of problems it was no surprise they led 0-11 to 0-4 at the break.

The Lough who last week won the Junior C football championship had little or no hurling done up to this game, but they had players in key positions that Rathpeacon struggled to contain.

Rathpeacon had a few injuries coming into the game and their lack of depth from the sideline was evident as they only had a panel of 17 players.

On the restart the Lough’s intensity increased and with Jordan O’Connor taking over the free taking duties they increased their lead to 10 points in the 36th minute.

O’Connor was fortunate in the 39th minute when his 50-yard free dropped directly into the back of the net.

In the closing minutes it was a case of going through the motions as this contest was decided long before the sound of the final whistle.

Scorers for Lough Rovers: J O’Connor 1-7 (0-5 f), P Cumming 0-4 (0-1 f), E O’Byrne 0-3, T McCarthy, B Barry, E O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Rathpeacon: J Horgan 0-6 f, K Furey 0-2, M Cotter 0-1.

LOUGH ROVERS: G Ahern; S Murphy, C Oliver, T O’Connell; D Cummins, K Ahern, N O’Sullivan; S Long, D Cullinane; J O’Connor, D O’Toole, B Barry; M Kelleher, E O’Byrne, P Cumming.

Subs: C McLoughlin for M Kelleher (37), C Barry for E O’Byrne (43), P Foy for D Cullinane (45), J Kelly for P Cumming (50), E O’Sullivan for N O’Sullivan (50).

RATHPEACON: M O’Sullivan; B Hallissey, P Daly, E O hEachach; J Wiseman, R O’Riordan, Conor Dalton; B O’Regan, D O’Neill; S Ahern, T McCarthy, M Cotter; K Furey, F Quinlan, J Horgan.

Sub: A Walsh for T McCarthy (50).

Referee: Michael Walsh (St Catherine’s)