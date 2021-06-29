CSL: Midleton U12s capture Premier crown in style against Riverstown

Riverstown 0 Midleton 4

MIDLETON went into this CSL Blackwater Motors U12 Premier bout knowing a point would be enough for them to secure the league title.

An energetic start to the match saw both sides press forward and defenders on either side of the pitch had to be on high alert.

Eoin O'Donovan, Matthew Sullivan and Tom Huggins worked tirelessly at the back to deter a number of Midleton attacks while Ronàn Mackessy, Stephen Comerford and Ciaràn Kelly intervened to stop successive Riverstown moves.

Quick link-up play between James Daly, Eoin Considine, Jake Foley and Alex Morley culminated in possession for lone striker Donagh Healy but Midleton shot-stopper Jack Mills made some good saves whenever called upon.

Eduard Piddyma made a number of clever runs up top for Midleton with Ben Dumigan, Alfie Hennessey, Alex Wilson and Charlie McCarthy combining via impressive two-touch football to set up the pacey striker.

Sean Carey was on hand to make some excellent saves but the pressure told just after the quarter of the hour mark when the visitors broke the deadlock.

With two players closing in on him in the middle of the pitch, a quick drop of the shoulder set Dumigan free and the creative midfielder found Wilson with a sublime pass from the outside of his boot. Wilson subsequently sprinted forward, controlling the ball before unleashing a thunderous effort to the top left corner. Carey had no chance.

A looping effort from Mackessy made it 2-0 soon after and despite a gallant first-half display, Riverstown faced a daunting uphill struggle. It got tougher when Wilson added his second and his side's third goal of the game just before the halftime break with a neat effort from one range.

Midleton kept attacking after the break and the defensive trio of O'Donovan, Sullivan and Huggins doing well to keep the visitors at bay. Huggins delivered an exceptional display for the hosts with the youngsters producing numerous tackles and interceptions throughout the game.

Carey was also on hand to produce some first-rate saves and the Riverstown keeper knew when to race from his line to clear the danger also.

Hennessy made it 4-0 with a powerful effort 10 minutes before full time with Midleton dominating possession throughout the second half.

Wilson went close with another shot on target but Carey saved well and Sullivan was on hand to produce a magnificent goal line clearance moments later to deny Midleton's number seven again.

Midleton's Edward Pidoyma is fouled by Riverstown's Eoin O'Donovan, during the Blackwater Motors U12 Premier League clash, at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

Riverstown did their best to unearth a consolation goal with Kiely, Leisk and Considine among the players finding space in the final third of the pitch but a stubborn Midleton defence supported by an alert keeper simply refused to concede. Kiely's 20-yard shot just minutes before full time sailed over.

Overall, a deserved victory for Midleton spurred on by a man of the match performance from Dumigan and the youngsters celebrated winning the CSL Blackwater Motors U12 Premier title following the full time whistle.

RIVERSTOWN: Sean Carey, Eoin O'Donovan, Matthew Sullivan, Tom Huggins, James Daly, Eoin Considine, Jake Foley, Alex Morley, Donagh Healy, James Kiely, Aaron O'Sullivan, Sam Leisk.

MIDLETON: Jack Mills, Ronàn Mackessy, Stephen Comerford, Ciaràn Kelly, Ben Dumigan, Alfie Hennessey, Alex Wilson, Charlie McCarthy, Eduard Piddyma, Ryan Cremin, Ian Lambe, Cameron Murray.

Referee: Guy Clarke-Hurley.