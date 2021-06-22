Long and the short of it: Analysing the Cork hurlers' puck-out strategy

Other options included the 6ft 7 inch Sarsfields forward James Sweeney, who impressed in last year’s county championship, as well as members of the Munster U20 championship-winning side from last December, such as St Finbarr’s Brian Hayes and Liscarroll/Churchtown’s Colin O’Brien. However, none of these players were tried.
The one thing that the recent campaign showed us is that Cork seem to have doubled down on their intention to play out from the back when it is their own puck-out. Against Waterford and, to a lesser extent, Tipperary this approach worked fairly well, but against Limerick it came crumbling down like a house of cards.