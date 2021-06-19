Kilmacsimon Rowing Club crews take on Ocean to City challenge

The mass gatherings around the Cork Harbour Festival may have had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop coastal rowers from still taking on the festival’s flagship event, the Ocean To City rowing race.
The festival’s Ocean To City race went virtual, allowing spectators to follow participants around the world as they took on the Ocean To City #fivemilesfromhome challenge.
Kilmacsimon RC put out three crews, made up of Ailish Calnan, Mary Calnan, Anne Bradfield, Anna Fehily, Karen Nixon, Jean Humphreys, Catherine and Kieran Curtin, Timmy O’Riordan, Martin McCarthy, Seamus Murphy, Padraig McCarthy and Declan O’Sullivan, and mixed the teams up, along with coxes John Scannell, Helen O’Brien and CJ McDonagh, and watched by Kevin O’Connor in the safety boat.
And in the sunshine they rowed their distance across both the Saturday and Sunday of the June Bank Holiday weekend, from Kinsale to Kilmacsimon and back again to Kinsale. And enjoyed a “fantastic day out”.
They will take up the oars again very soon to take part in the July Welsh leg of Ocean To City, which will be held on the weekend of July 9-11 (there was also a Scottish leg of the race back in May).
Among those taking part in the June event was Kilmacsimon Rowing Club’s Ailish Calnan, a survivor of breast cancer, who has undertaken to row 100km in 30 days across the month of June for Breast Cancer Ireland.