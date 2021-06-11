Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 21:05

Cork hurlers recall key players for last league game against Galway

Eight changes, including the return of fit-again Seamus Harnedy
Seamus Harnedy celebrates a goal in a Cork hurling A versus B game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Eamonn Murphy

AFTER a disappointing showing away to Limerick, the Cork hurlers have selected a far stronger line-up for the visit of Galway to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, live on TG4, 1.45pm.

Seán O'Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Tim O'Mahony, Luke Meade, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Seamus Harnedy, Shane Barrett and Shane Kingston all come into the starting 15 for the last competitive game before the Munster semi-final on July 3.

Harnedy is the most notable of the returning players, having missed three matches through injury, but there is no sign yet of Colm Spillane or Bill Cooper in the squad, which is a concern this close to the championship.

It was understandable Kieran Kingston and his selectors experimented in the loss to Limerick given they'll meet again next month, even if the concession of 33 points was a real concern. The back six picked to try and shackle the classy Galway front six, so rampant last weekend in Waterford, is closer to full-strength, with only Niall O'Leary rested.

Eoin Cadogan is wing-back though could switch back to the corner, while Ger Mellerick retains his spot in defence having been one of the few bright lights against the Treaty.

Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon are a naturally balanced midfield, while Jack O'Connor, so dangerous last Saturday in clipping 2-1, and Patrick Horgan will be the inside duo, with Shane Kingston drifting out.

Conor Cahalane must be in the reckoning for championship too, as his abrasiveness, size and honesty complements the wristier hurlers in attack.

U20 Shane Barrett has looked the part in all his appearances to date and wears the number 12 geansaí, while another young gun Alan Connolly features on a strong bench with Alan Cadogan, Robbie O'Flynn, Billy Hennessy, Rob Downey and more.

CORK (v Galway):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtown), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas);

Luke Meade (Newcestown), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Shane Barrett (Blarney); 

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Seán O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock).

