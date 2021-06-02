Cork boxer Steven Cairns has his first professional boxing fight this weekend

JUST a matter of months after cementing his name in the professional ranks, former Legacy BC boxing talent Steven Cairns has announced the date for his first paid fight.

Jesus Ruiz awaits Cairns in an undercard matchup due to take place this Saturday, June 5th in Villareal, Spain.

The exciting eighteen-year-old prodigy has been busy preparing for fight night at the “The Champions Gym, Lanzarote” since relocating at the start of the year.

Here he trains under the careful coaching of Johnathan O’Brien and is spurred on by having his own father Lee in his corner also.

After his first few weeks as a full-time fighter, Cairns has embraced his new lifestyle and is feeling better than ever in the lead-up to his debut.

“My lifestyle has changed completely; I have been training twice a day, six days a week.

“I'm on a strict diet to make sure I get the right food into me at the right time, so that I can be in great shape and always ready to fight.”

After signing with one of the biggest names in boxing in David Coldwell, Cairns and his backroom staff are confident that now is the time to register his first fight on his pro record.

“My style is perfect for the professional ranks and I think now is a good time to get a couple of fights under my belt,” said Cairns.

His matchup this Saturday against Ruiz promises to be an exciting one against what Cairns described as a “tough and durable” opponent.

Ruiz’s latest fight was watched by many on Sky Sports Box Office where he took on Matchroom Boxing’s Campbell Hatton, the son of Ricky Hatton.

On the back of a defeat, Ruiz will undoubtedly be hungry for redemption against Cairns on the undercard of an EU title fight of Franceso Batotti and Jairo Noriega.

Cork’s Slovak Rebel, Vladimir Belujsky also appears on the card, looking to stay sharp before taking on the Russian Michael Schubov mid-June.

The Pabellón Polideportivo J.B Llorens in Villareal will play host to this jam-packed night of boxing to be streamed worldwide online on the Proximia TV Service.

Even before setting foot into the ring, Cairns already has one eye on what’s to come, hoping to gain eligibility for cross-channel fights in the coming weeks.

“I hope to get my British licence before I begin fighting at shows in England.

“My plan is to fight five or six more times before the end of the year.”

In an announcement on social media confirming the fight to his ever-growing fan base, Cairns was quick to thank “everyone who made this possible.”

Just days before he suits up for his first fight as a pro, Cairns concluded the post simply stating: “I’m ready.”