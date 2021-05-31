Draws for the Muskerry Division championships throw up some great games

THE draws were made recently for the 2021 Championships in the Muskerry Division and there are a number of intriguing contests in prospect.

In the Mid Cork Junior A Football Championship, the 2020 runners up Kilmurry will face off in an opening round tie against Kilmichael.

Kilmurry went very close to securing the silverware last year in the final, but Iveleary were to just about come out on top following a 1-11 to 0-13 final scoreline.

Another side who could mount a championship winning challenge are Canovee, who were narrowly defeated last year at the semi-final stages by Kilmurry.

They have a first one clash to look forward to against Inniscarra, who themselves also made the last four last time out.

Recent finalists in 2019 Aghinagh will be seeking for an improved showing from last year, as they get up and running in the opening round against Grenagh.

Donoughmore will seek to make further progress this year and they face into a first round meeting against Clondrohid, who were defeated at the quarter final stages in 2020.

The second string sides of Eire Og and Cill Na Martra will face off against one another. Both have first teams who are thriving at the moment and they will hope to use this competition well in terms of player development.

The other opening round game sees Ballincollig going up against Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh.

Current champions Iveleary have received a bye to round two. But depending on how their Cork JAFC voyage goes, they may well be playing Cork County Intermediate football for 2021.

In the Mid Cork Junior A Hurling Championship, the current holders Inniscarra begin the defence of their title with a first round meeting against Iveleary.

Inniscarra won the 2020 final, after a 1-18 to 1-15 victory over Ballinora. In terms of the 2021 championship, Ballinora will hope to make that extra step further this time around, starting with a first round clash against Kilmichael.

Considering how their respective first teams have been doing quite well in terms of progress in hurling, the ties between the second string outfits of Eire Og V Ballincollig and Cloughduv V Aghabullogue should be compelling encounters.

As things stand at the time of writing, the intention is for the competitions to get underway around August time.

Action meanwhile will get underway in the Mid Cork Division in next few weeks, with the various different league competitions commencing.

Muskerry Junior A Football Championship 1st Round Grenagh V Aghinagh Ballingeary V Ballincollig Kilmurry V Kilmichael Eire Og V Cill na Martra Inniscarra V Canovee Clondrohid V Donoughmore Iveleary- Bye Muskerry Junior A Hurling Championship 1st Round Kilmichael V Ballinora Iveleary V Inniscarra Eire Og V Ballincollig Cloughduv V Aghabullogue Donoughmore V Blarney