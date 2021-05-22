Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 20:52

Cork footballers hit two goals to secure vital victory away to Laois

Sean White and Ruairí Deane struck to set Rebels up for a much-needed win
Cork footballers hit two goals to secure vital victory away to Laois

Sean White of Cork shoots to score his side's first goal, past Laois goalkeeper Niall Corbett. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Cork 2-12 Laois 0-10

CORK got their promotion bid from Division 2 South back on track with a deserved win over Laois at O'Moore Park this evening.

They'll now finish in the top-two in their section and face one of the sides from Division 1 North with promotion on the line if they can beat Clare away next weekend.

There was a dramatic start with Laois losing centre-back Colm Begley through injury at the throw-in and Cork snatching a goal inside two minutes.

It came from a lovely weighted pass from Luke Connolly over the defence for Sean White to run onto and finish with a low shot to the net.

Ian Maguire picked out Ciaran Sheehan with a long-range pass and his excellent 'mark' produced a super point to give Cork the ideal start.

Laois eventually settled, hitting three points without response for 1-2 to 0-4 by the 15th minute before Cork replied with a couple of quick-fire points from Maguire, who caught Micheal Aodh Martin's re-start and powered forward to nail a beauty, and Kevin Driscoll.

Cork grabbed their second goal in the 21st minute, when Laois lost possession easily in defence and White linked with Maguire to create the opportunity for Ruairi Deane, who dummied neatly, before finishing coolly.

Cork's Ruairí Deane celebrates scoring the second goal. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Cork's Ruairí Deane celebrates scoring the second goal. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mattie Taylor, Sheehan and a Connolly special helped Cork lead by 2-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

The scoring rate dropped appreciably on the resumption with both sides struggling to add to their tallies, equally sharing six on the hour.

Laois keeper Niall Corbett kicked a couple of 45s while Maguire, O'Rourke and substitute Mark Collins, from a free, to keep two goals between the teams and Cork, who 'won' the second-half by 0-5 to 0-3, ran out worthy winners with Na Piarsaigh's Shane Forde completing the scoring.

Cork's Ian Maguire is tackled by Brian Byrne and Daniel O'Reilly of Laois. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Cork's Ian Maguire is tackled by Brian Byrne and Daniel O'Reilly of Laois. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Scorers for Cork: S White and R Deane 1-0 each, C Sheehan (0-1 mark), J O'Rourke, I Maguire 0-2 each, M Collins 0-2 f, K O'Driscoll, L Connolly, M Taylor, S Forde 0-1 each.

Laois: D Kingston 0-3 f, D O'Reilly, B Byrne 0-2 each, N Corbett 0-2 45, K Lillis 0-1.

CORK: M Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), D O'Mahony (Knocknagree), K Flahive (Douglas); K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr's, c), P Walsh (Kanturk); S White (Clonakilty), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C Sheehan (Éire Óg), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers). 

Subs: D Gore (Kilmacabea) for for Connolly 50, M Collins (Castlehaven) for White and C O'Callaghan (Éire Óg) for Sheehan 51, T Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Taylor 57, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for O'Donovan 58, S Forde (Na Piarsaigh) for Powter and D O Duinin (Cill na Martra) for O'Rourke 63.

LAOIS: N Corbett; R Pigott, M Timmons, G Dillon; T Collins, C Begley, P O'Sullivan; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; E Lowry, P Kingston, D O'Reilly; B Byrne, D Kingston, E O'Carroll. 

Subs: A Farrell for Begley injured 1, M Barry for O'Carroll 50, G Walsh for D Kingston 51, E Buggie for O'Sullivan and M Keogh for Lowry 60, S O'Flynn for Byrne and B Carroll 66.

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

More in this section

Ronan O'Gara reacts 22/5/2021 No joy for Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle as Toulouse lift Champions Cup
FISA World Cup Rowing II - Day Two World Rowing medal for Ireland as Skibbereen's Lydia Heaphy wins silver
Cork soccer: New Business and Shipping League season begins in July Cork soccer: New Business and Shipping League season begins in July
cork gaa
Swansea City v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - Playoff - Semi Final - Second Leg - Liberty Stadium

Conor Hourihane and Swansea through to Championship play-off final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY