Cork hurlers make four changes for trip to Tipp in the league

DESPITE hitting Waterford for five goals in their Allianz League opener last weekend, the Cork hurlers have made four personnel changes and some key positional switches before facing Tipperary on Saturday night.

Into the side to face the Premier in Thurles at 7.30pm, live on RTE2, come Seán O'Leary Hayes, Rob Downey, Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan, in place of Seán O'Donoghue, Seamus Harnedy, Jack O'Connor and Shane Barrett.

There also two additions to the bench, with Eoin Cadogan and Courcey Rovers' Seán Twomey among the subs, as Barrett and James O'Flynn drop out from last Sunday's squad. Colm Spillane, Bill Cooper and Declan Dalton are still absent through injury.

Despite being a Man of the Match contender at wing-back last Sunday, Tim O'Mahony goes to midfield, with Darragh Fitzgibbon, the TG4 pick against the Déise, now at number 12. This is a further opportunity for Niall Cashman and Billy Hennessy to impress, while O'Leary Hayes and Downey, championship starters in 2020, will also be eager to shine here.

Shane Kingston scores his goal past Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

With the line-up selected, Kieran Kingston could set his team up with Patrick Horgan and Alan Cadogan inside and Luke Meade in a roving commission from corner-forward. There is certainly tactical flexibility in a half-forward unit with the pace of Robbie O'Flynn, Kingston and Fitzgibbon.

Tipperary had large numbers behind the ball in their draw with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds last Saturday, though they'll probably be more attack-minded here.

CORK (v Waterford):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seán O'Leary Hayes (Midleton);

Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Niall Cashman (Blackrock);

Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Tim O'Mahony (Newtown);

Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville);

Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Luke Meade (Newcestown).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Daniel Meaney (Blackrock), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Jack O'Connor (Sars), Alan Connolly (Blackrock),