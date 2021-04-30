Injury blow for Cork footballers on the return to training

AHEAD of the return to league action in May, two Cork footballers have been ruled out for the season after picking up knee injuries at training.

Powerhouse midfielder Killian O'Hanlon, a key figure in last winter's surprise victory over Kerry, has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus, which means he'll be out for some time for Cork and his club Kilshannig.

Newmarket and Duhallow defender Aidan Browne injured his ACL, which has a shorter recovery time but still means he'll be unavailable until 2021.

Clare's David O'Halloran and Aidan Browne of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cork's first league game is in Thurles on May 15 against Kildare, before they travel to Laois and Clare in Division 2 South. After that they'll either face a promotion or relegation semi-final against a county from Division 2 North, which features Meath, Westmeath, Down and Mayo.