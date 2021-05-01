Jody Townend makes it a magical week for Lisgoold racing royalty

“She went on to win a Group 1 on the flat at Longchamp so she was a real classy mare. Undoubtedly riding a couple of winners for my father Timmy on Port Rashid was a great kick also. He was the horse that gave me my first ever winner on the track so he is just such a star horse for us. He is a favourite at home and dad rides him out at home every day.”
Paul Townend arrived back in time from injury this week and edged closer to a fourth career title. Chacun Pour Soi was spectacular and his victory in the Champion Chase earlier in the week and made up for the disappointment of Cheltenham.