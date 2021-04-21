UCC's Perdue called into Irish senior hockey squad

UCC's Caoimhe Perdue is part of the Irish women’s squad will travel to Bisham Abbey, London, tomorrow as part of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Caoimhe is currently playing with UCC but was a member of the Cork Harlequins team who won the Irish Senior Cup in 2019.

An experienced defender she will be hoping to break into the squad ahead of the Olympics in the summer.

A 20-strong squad will travel to take on Great Britain in four uncapped games, scheduled to take place between April 22 and May 2, with the first game on the 27th, followed by ones on the 28th, 30th, and May 2.

Also in the squad are Catholic Institute's Naomi Carroll and Roisin Upton, both former Cork Harlequins players as well.

This follows on from their recent three-match series in Belfast, which saw the sides come away with a win each and a draw in the third game. Upton scored in all three games, making the defender the top scorer of that tournament.

Hockey Ireland said: “All of the games are being played behind closed doors and will not be streamed, both Hockey Ireland and Great Britain Hockey will share the results on social media at the end of each day. The matches will all be uncapped.” Notable absences from the squad include Ayeisha McFerran who remains on duty with Dutch Hoofdklasse club SV Kampong. Both Megan Frazer and Elena Tice remain at home managing injuries, while Ellen Curran has been called up to the squad with Purdue.

Speaking on the trip announcement, Performance Director Adam Grainger said: “We’re very happy to have been able to travel for these matches. Great Britain is obviously a very strong side so this will give the squad more opportunities to test themselves against challenging opposition ahead of an intense summer of international hockey.

“It’s been a challenging process with so many moving parts; the changing restrictions and ensuring we are minimising the risk of Covid to our athletes and their families while also providing them with the best opportunity to perform at the Olympics this summer. The team has been excellent in dealing with the challenges the current situation has presented to their programme.”