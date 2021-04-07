Dual diamond Briege Corkery would love to see camogie and ladies football join

Are you excited as we are? 🥳@corkery5 ar #LaochraGael ar an Déardaoin 9:30pm ar @TG4TV @CloughduvC @stvalsladies @CorkLGFA @CorkCamogie @LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/DOOQ7iIQEY— NemetonTV (@nemetontv) April 6, 2021
“We all know how influential he has been. He was such a good manager and such a good people person. We miss him. It’s the end of an era, but we’re so glad we had the opportunity to work with him.”
Closer to home, female sports participation continues to rise but problems remain for ladies football and camogie, with a disparity in terms of financial support and coverage. Corkery’s primary concerns are the ongoing fixture clashes for dual players and small numbers attending matches outside of finals.
“If you go to a ladies football game there would be more men at it than women. We need to support each other better. Now look I’ve a family of my own and I know it’s hard to drop everything and just go to a match. But I do think there is more interest from a lot of women in the men’s game rather than the women’s game and I would like that to change.”
“In general, everything became a lot more serious. Social media probably had a bit to do with that. Towards the end, everybody knew about the games and it became more of a topic. You were promoting ladies football at all times.”