Innishannon's Aidan Coleman back in the big time with win in the Champion Chase onboard Put The Kettle On

INNISHANNON'S Aidan Coleman was back in the big time as Put The Kettle On landed the Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday afternoon.

On a memorable St Patrick's Day there were six Irish winners with east Cork Jockeys Richard Condon and Paul Townend both riding winners.

But this was all about Put The Kettle On, who completed a double on the day for Henry De Bromhead who earlier saw Bob Olinger storm to victory in the opening Ballymore Novice Hurdle.

Coleman has gone for quality horses this season and his policy is paying rich dividends.

“I jumped off to get a good start and wasn’t really sure where I’d sit as this was her biggest test, and I didn’t know if she’d be quick enough to be bang there," Coleman said.

"I had the partner with the attitude and ability. It’s fantastic.

“These championship races — the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Gold Cup — are the races you grow up watching.

“If you’re lucky enough to ride in them it’s fantastic, and if you’re lucky enough to win one it’s even better.

"We’ll go again tomorrow in the Stayers Hurdle.”

Monkfish was considered one of the bankers of the week and he got the job done after a less than convincing round of jumping.

After shaking off the attentions of Fiddlerontheroof he made a shuddering mistake at the last fence with Paul Townend doing brilliantly to keep the partnership intact.

Paul Townend after winning The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase with Monkfish

"He wasn't foot-perfect today but he's got the job done. Early on in the race we just weren't on the same wavelength I suppose.

"I think he does things so easily and is still maturing. He takes everything in and there's plenty to look at out in the country and he just looks at everything," Townend said.