Cathal Heffernan set to head to Europe on a series of trials and training sessions for the Summer

YOUNG Cork soccer star Cathal Heffernan is set to train in Italy this Summer in order to progress in his footballing career to a higher level.

The Blackrock youngster, son of Marian and Rob Heffernan, has been making massive strides over the past few years and is now set to travel to Italy in the summer to train with a host of clubs such as Juventus, AC MIlan, AS Roma and Atalanta.

The Cork City FC player and Ireland International has already been training with big clubs in the UK and there he has gained massive confidence and experience in which he hopes will help him in his new adventure.

Cathal is currently on the U17 squad at Cork City and has 10 international caps to his name.

The former Ringmahon player made his debut for the U15 National team in 2019 becoming the third generation of his mother's family to play centre back for the side.

While he can't currently go to England to play football which was obviously a dream of his, once he turns 16 in April he will be allowed to travel to Europe and sign up for clubs there.

So, The Fourth year Douglas Community school student is set to travel to Europe for the next stage of his career after Brexit put a stop to Irish youths under the age of 18 signing up for English clubs.

Like all kids the former Ringmahon player grew up trying many different sports from GAA to soccer to athletics and although he excelled and showed potential to compete at a high level in all, it was football he chose to concentrate on which had proven to be a wise decision.

The centre-half has all of the qualities of making it as a professional footballer.

Cathal Heffernan of Republic of Ireland with his parents Rob and Marian and siblings Regan and Tara after the Under-15 UEFA Development Tournament match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at Ballina Town FC in Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

His physical attributes are an obvious one.

While there is no doubt that genetics play a large part in how speed and physical strength an athlete he is, his technical and tactical skills as well as work ethic, are what makes him stand out above the rest.

It's an exciting time for Cathal and his family, and although players of his age are currently unable to train with their squads, once again it shows the maturity of Cathal as he has continued to train hard by himself, with no doubt a little help and support from his Olympian parents.