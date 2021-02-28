Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 11:05

Mayfield GAA club stay positive in difficult time for sport

Ger Dinan has been appointed as the hurling manager for this season
The Mayfield U14s won the league in 2019. 

John Coughlan

MAYFIELD GAA club are continuing with the plans for the coming season, despite the current lockdown.

The northsiders won the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship in 2017 but haven't reached the heights they'd hoped for at intermediate, despite reaching the semi-finals twice.

Mayfield have appointed Ger Dinan as manager and the former Dublin GAA coach was previously involved with Inniscarra camogie team and Dungourney hurlers.

Last season Mayfield lost out to Aghabullogue and this season the return of a fully-fit Nicky Kelly should strengthen the squad.

On the football side, Mayfield lost their intermediate status to Glanmire so return to compete in the Seandún junior A championship. The appointment of the new team manager is expected within the next few weeks.

Following the recent AGM, secretary Eoin O’Mahony stepped down and will be replaced by Jim Kelly with vice-chairman Tony Hegarty also vacating his role. Kelly has been involved with the club for many years and is the father of dual stars Nicky and Shane.

The new PRO is Stephen Hackett who takes over from Marie Rawley. Hackett has been given the role of driving the Rebels Bounty GAA draw as well.

After playing with the club since juvenile, he believes it’s time to give something back to the up-and-coming players.

“First of all I have been promoting the Rebels Bounty County Board Draw and the response has been very good, but we need new members and it’s all about helping the club’s financial side,” said Hackett.

For details contact 0879457227.

The Mayfield stalwart who has been involved for the last 30 years on the playing field is very impressed with the number of volunteers within the club during the pandemic.

“The one thing about this pandemic is that all clubs are in the same boat but credit to our coaches they have kept in touch with their teams and now it’s a case of hoping this virus will leave us in the coming months."

TOP FACILITIES

The facilities like club bar, gym and playing facilities have been idle but Stephen is confident the good days will return.

“We have a state-of-the-art bar that was refurbished just before last March and we are confident our members and the Mayfield community will avail of it when we are allowed to open our doors.

“I am also hoping with social media playing a vital part in our society we will be regular updates on our club Facebook and Twitter accounts.”

