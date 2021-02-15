Midleton's glorious era from 1983 to 1991 changed the face of Cork hurling 

Winners in the previous three seasons, they began as favourites to complete a famous four in a row. On the day though the challengers proved more than a match for their opponents in what was the club’s first final appearance since going down to Glen Rovers 45 years previously.
It concluded a remarkable year as the club also won county titles at U21, U14 and U13 level.
When Na Piarsaigh found their measure in the last eight in 1990, questions were being asked regarding Midleton’s reaction in the wake of three early eliminations.
In total nine players started all four of the club’s final wins. Ger Power, Denis Mulcahy, Mick Boylan, Sean O’Brien, Pat Hartnett, Kevin Hennessy, John Hartnett, Ger Fitzgerald and John Boylan hold that special distinction.