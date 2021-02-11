Cork Schoolboy League hoping and making plans to resume playing games in April if allowed

ALTHOUGH no official guidance has been delivered to the Cork Schoolboys League as of yet, the League is preparing for a return date of April 6th nonetheless with a primary focus on playing out and completing all the league matches for the 2020/2021 season.

The plan is focused on completing all leagues at all age levels which is very possible to do so according to Cork Schoolboys League Secretary Eddie Doyle.

For the League to have a good chance of completing all leagues, Doyle is hoping competitive league ties resume in April which could facilitate a possible conclusion for the leagues in mid-July.

“We are hoping the season gets back up and running on April 6th if it is safe to do so," Doyle said.

"There are no clear signs that this will be possible as of yet but we are currently working hard to re-issue clubs with fixture lists by the end of the month ahead of a possible return.

"If we do start in April, we also have the advantage of evening games so we think it is realistic to see a situation whereby all league games are played for the 2020/2021 season.”

When asked about the possibility of completing the other competitions including the local cups and founders’ cups, Doyle was hopeful but adamant that a decision regarding such competitions needs to take place after the leagues are taken care of.

“Our priority is very much the local leagues and getting those fixtures played out in a safe environment for all.

Rob O'Leary of Ringmahon Rangers and Chris Harrington of Corinthians chase after a loose ball during the Skechers U14 Premier division match at Ringmahon Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

"If we are in a position in the summer whereby the league games have been played and we have the chance to then conclude the cup competitions of course we will be looking to do so.

“It will not be a case of playing some cup competitions at some age levels and not others.

"It will be a case of all or nothing in terms of the cups if the opportunity arises in the summer and we very much hope at that stage we will have concluded the leagues.”

There are plenty of potential issues arising in relation to a possible return to action but the CSL are doing their best to employ a proactive and positive approach in order to facilitate a means for the young footballers of Cork to get back out on the field.

“We know there are potential obstacles including a later return date and further restrictions in the future so we have plenty of things to consider. "We do, however, see a real possibility of playing out the remainder of league fixtures which would be a huge boost for the players of Cork who are in need of something to help their physical and mental health at this stage.”