Barry Myers is new Sars hurling boss with an All-Star footballer on board as S&C coach

THE SARSFIELDS senior hurlers have a new manager in place for the 2021 season.

Barry Myers has been voted in to replace outgoing bainisteoir Brian Roche and he'll have former Cork footballer Paudie Kissane in his backroom team as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Paudie Kissane on the sideline for Éire Óg. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gavin O'Sullivan from Kilmallock will be involved as a hurling coach for the Imokilly outfit who were last season beaten in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final by rivals Erin's Own.

The rest of the management team will be put in place in the coming weeks.

Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy was also in contention to take over as Sars senior manager but Myers won the vote.

PEDIGREE

Sars remain strong contenders for the Seán Óg Murphy cannister, though it's 2014 since they lifted the title for the fourth time in six seasons. They were beaten by Glen Rovers in the 2015 decider and also finished runners-up in 2009 and 2013.

They won the league under Roche and didn't get the rub of the green in a few epic battles with UCC and Imokilly in the championship.

Myers enjoyed great success with Sars' underage teams, landing a Premier Minor Hurling Championship in 2014, beating Killeagh/Ita's after a replay, and reaching the final again a year later. They were county U21 champions in 2017 while in 2016 the club's second team captured the East Cork junior trophy and also made the county final, losing to Mayfield.

In recent years Myers was involved with Brian Dillon's and that experience will no doubt stand to him in his attempts to get Sars back to the big stage.

They've a blend of youth and experience in their ranks, including Daniel Kearney, Conor O'Sullivan, Jack O'Connor, Liam Healy and Daniel Hogan. Their minors made the county final last season and they won an U21 county in 2019.