Blow for Cork hockey clubs as all competitions are cancelled 

HOCKEY Ireland has announced that the EY Hockey League and other competitions have been cancelled for the 2020/21 season.

The statement reads: “Following a meeting of the board on February 3, Hockey Ireland has declared this year's EY Hockey Leagues abandoned, due to the on-going restrictions related to Covid-19.”

Hockey Ireland chair Eric Brady stated: “Unfortunately this has become an inevitable decision as Covid-19 continues to impact on all of our lives.

“We know that this is very disappointing for all clubs and players, but we simply no longer have the time to complete this year’s leagues.

“However, we are continuing to look at other avenues that may provide players and clubs with competitive hockey at some stage, should this become possible.

“Hockey Ireland and the four provinces will work with clubs to look at alternative competition formats which may provide players with an opportunity to play hockey later in the year, subject to Government restrictions.

“Hockey Ireland is in regular communication with Government authorities and international hockey bodies and is monitoring Government advice and restrictions on an ongoing basis.”

CEO of Hockey Ireland, Jerome Pels added: “We are committed to bringing hockey back to our clubs and players and will be creative and flexible to provide some form of alternative competition should we be cleared to do so by the relevant authorities.

Hopefully, hockey activity can resume at some point this season and players may return to the pitch as soon as we exit higher level restrictions.

“The EY Hockey Leagues will return next season in September 2021 inclusive of all teams as for season 2020/21.

“In addition to the abandonment of the EY Hockey Leagues for the 2020/21 season, the following schools’ competitions have also been cancelled for 2020/21: Kate Russell; John Waring; June Smith and All-Ireland Schoolboys.

“Hockey Ireland would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time and appreciates the efforts many of you are going to in order to continue training while at home.”