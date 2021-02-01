Fans won't worry about the Sports Direct deal if Cork teams are winning

ASSUMING that there are no late hitches, Sports Direct will become the fifth sponsor’s name to grace the Cork jerseys.

Following the decision by the GAA to allow sponsorship from 1991 onwards, Barry’s Tea (1991-97), Esat Digifone (1997-2002), O2 (2002-13) and Chill Insurance (2013-20) have been partners of Cork County Board. While five sponsors in 30 years is far from the highest tally of any county, it’s still a good bit more than the lowest, with two examples of alliances that have endured for the three decades (answers at the bottom).

When, at the start of January, the news emerged that Cork were set to ink a deal with Sports Direct, the immediate reaction was a negative one.

Most of the less-than-positive sentiment comes from the fact that the company’s owner, Mike Ashley, has a reputation as a tough businessman. It’s none too pleasant, of course, but the fact that he is a prominent figure no doubt exacerbates the view – for example, Dublin (and New Zealand rugby) sponsors AIG played a sizeable role in the global financial crash but the decision-makers at such firms tend to be men in grey suits, known only in the business pages.

To take another example, in 1997 Cork signed a deal with Esat Digifone, then owned by businessman Denis O’Brien. There was little comment at the time – this was the infancy of the internet, of course – and if there was any, it would have been positive, given O’Brien’s image as a brash entrepreneur who has shaken up the mobile telecommunications industry.

If an O’Brien firm became Cork sponsor now, would there be a positive reaction? Or would any misgivings about him be set aside because he is from Cork?

Cork footballer Podsie O'Mahony wearing the Esat geansaí. Picture: Aoife Rice/SPORTSFILE

The county board’s finances have been the subject of much coverage and the real estate on the front of the jerseys is one of the most lucrative sources of income. Ultimately, it was a case of, “You can have principles or you can have money, but not both.”

Sports Direct will pay Cork €400,000 a year over five years – in 2020, Chill Insurance paid €260,000, down from €330,000 in 2020. There are performance-related bonuses, too, and the money will be paid up-front at the beginning of each year, providing a sense of insecurity in these times of high costs in terms of running inter-county teams, not to mention repayments on Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sinéad O’Keeffe – daughter of Kerry legend John – was appointed as commercial manager last year and by all accounts, she has been a popular and effective hire, as shown by how well Cork have done financially from the Sports Direct deal.

Ultimately, we would posit that jersey sales will be dictated first of all by how well Cork are doing – there will always be a core sales level, but if you reach and All-Ireland, interest is heightened and people want to be associated with it.

Secondly, the aesthetic is important and apparently Sports Direct will be an improvement on Chill in that regard – the insurance firm’s purple and green corporate colours were prominent since 2013.

It is believed that the blue of the Sports Direct logo will be absent and the jersey will only be red and white.

These factors are likely to outweigh any boycott because of who the sponsor is – and best of luck to the parent telling their child that they can’t get the new top because of reasons of conscience.

Some eagle-eyed readers might have noticed that there had been Sports Direct signage around Páirc Uí Chaoimh for club games during the summer and autumn and, with the shirt sponsorship sorted, it wouldn’t take a huge leap to imagine that they might be in the market for the naming rights of the stadium.

Former Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy was adamant that ‘Páirc Uí Chaoimh’ would always be part of the name and we have to take such undertakings at face value. Even if the official name were to change, people would still say they were “going down the Páirc”. There are some things that money can’t buy.

Kerry (Kerry Group) and Galway hurlers (Supermac’s, who now sponsor the county footballers, too) are the two longest-serving sponsorship deals.