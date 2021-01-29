Cobh Ramblers announce link up with Belvelly Castle

AS the 2021 League Of Ireland campaign edges closer, Cobh Ramblers have announced that Belvelly Castle of Cobh is the new club partner for the campaign ahead.

Belvelly Castle will located the main sponsor on the Ramblers home and away jerseys for the forthcoming season. The front of the Cobh third choice kit will read Breaking The Silence, the Ramblers charity partners.

“This commitment from Garry and Anne is a strong validation of what we are doing as a club and will propel us forward to an even greater extent,” said Ramblers chairman Bill O’ Leary.

“We are delighted to have the support of Garry and Anne at Belvelly Castle.

"The castle and Ramblers are both synonymous with Cobh and will be even more so now because of this union. We both champion the town of Cobh and allow people to prosper individually and within a community."

Garry Wilson on behalf of Belvelly Castle added:

“We are extremely proud to be able to partner with Cobh Ramblers. We are certain that our partnership will blossom and benefit both parties.

"Though the Covid-19 pandemic requires that we take additional precautions to stay vigilant, Belvelly Castle stands behind Cobh Ramblers in these troubling times.

Hopefully, in the near future, we will meet the club's growing fan-base and we can all support the team in St Colman’s Park together.”

UNDERAGE

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers have appointed former Cork City and Stevenage midfielder Darren Murphy as the U19 head coach for the 2021 campaign.

Murphy, who was most recently coaching Cobh Wanderers in the Munster Senior League, will play a key role in the development of players for Stuart Ashton’s first team squad.

Darren Dennehy will remain at the helm of the U17 Ramblers squad for the year ahead.

Dennehy, who lined out at first team level in League of Ireland and the English Football League, will be seeking to build on an impressive first campaign were the U17s qualified for the end of year play-offs, producing some great attacking flowing football on the way.

John Forrest remains on as the U15 manager, while the new U14 Ramblers boss is David O’Leary.

“We are delighted to be able to build on the progress made by the Academy last year," said Ramblers Head Of Youth Development Ivan Bevan.

“We have put together a dynamic team of coaches led by strong experienced individuals. The coaches are ready to go for the season, and cannot wait to start.

“It is imperative that we only start when the safety of everyone can be guaranteed, and we are working with our players remotely in the meantime to ensure they are in peak condition when they return.”