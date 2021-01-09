Cork's Jaze Kabia signs for Scottish Premier League side Livingston for two and a half years

JAZE KABIA has signed for Scottish Premiership side Livingston and he feels this is the start of a new exciting chapter in his career.

The Corkman, who was most recently with Shelbourne in the League Of Ireland Premier Division, joins Livingston on a two and a half year contract.

“Proud moment to have signed for Livingston Football Club. The hard work is only beginning Thanks to everybody who has helped me get to this stage of my career,” said Jaze on looking forward to getting started with footballing life in Scotland.

After breaking into League Of Ireland first team football with Cobh Ramblers who he came through the ranks with initially at U17 level, the 20 year old moved to Shels in the middle of the 2019 season.

During that First Division title winning season, he made an instant impact and scored five times for the Tolka Park club.

Although 2020 was to be a disappointing campaign for Shelboune overall with relegation, Kabia showed his talent, including netting the winner in the Premier Division Dublin Derby against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Giving his thoughts on the move, Livingston manager Davie Martindale feels that Jaze is a player full of potential:

“I’m really excited by the signing of Jaze Kabia. He’s in an age category where we have been short in recent years and we felt it was important to add quality around this age.

“Jaze came in to train for a week or so and showed up extremely well in training with the first team.

“He has first-team football experience with Shelbourne and has scored goals in the top Division in Ireland as well as the First Division.

“ I’m grateful to the board for allowing me to bring a player in that has cost a small compensation fee but it shows the club are willing to invest in young talent even with today’s economic conditions.

“He has come on board knowing there is a pathway to first-team football – how quick he gets there will be entirely down to his short-term development but there’s no doubt that he can add depth to our first-team squad just now.

“We may look at potential loan options for Jaze as I think regular first-team football is so important at this stage of his development but that’s a bridge we will cross at the end of the month.

“In the meantime, he will fight for a place in our matchday squad once his International Transfer Certificate comes through.

“I am really happy to get Jaze on board and I’m excited that we have another very talented player at a good age pushing for first-team football.” Kabia will wear the number 37 shirt for the remainder of this season at Livingston.