Cork City hit out at online trolls for comments during U17 women's final 

Action from the Women's U17 National League final between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City at Athlone Town Stadium. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

CORK City have slammed "inappropriate" comments made on the live stream of the recent U17 Women’s National League final win over Shamrock Rovers. 

Goals from Olivia Gibson and Laura Shine fired the Leesiders to success, with Meghan Carr selected as Player of the Match. However, the coverage of the decider was marred by online trolls.

A statement from Cork City read:

"Last Wednesday, Cork City FC’s Women’s U17 team lifted their first piece of silverware by winning the national league. Everyone at the club is extremely proud of this achievement and all the hard work put in by the coaches, players and volunteers associated with the team.

"Unfortunately, the club became aware of a small minority of individuals who left extremely inappropriate comments on the live stream video of the league final. Cork City FC categorically condemns this behaviour. 

"The club prides itself on equality and fairness across all of our eight teams from the men’s, women’s and amputees.

"Chairman Declan Carey said: “It was a huge win for the team and a fantastic way to finish 2020. Sadly the comments on the video shine a negative light on issues still existing within football and, indeed, society. 

"While we cannot control this behaviour directly, we always strive to promote equality throughout the club. More recently we featured all three pillars of the club’s playing structure in our 2021 kit launch. The women’s team were the first team to wear the kit in their own cup final earlier this month.” 

"Cork City FC have been committed to the 20×20 Campaign, women’s football and Football For All initiatives. The club has also expressed interest to the FAI around participation in the proposed women’s U19 league which may launch in 2021.

"Once again, everyone at the club wishes to congratulate our U17 team on their league triumph and look forward to seeing the players progress in their football careers."

Gibson and Shine fire Cork City U17s to league title against Shamrock Rovers

