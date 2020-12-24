Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 08:05

The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Nicknames, venues, colours and years

40 questions from Denis Hurley to test your knowledge
The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Nicknames, venues, colours and years

Cork's Teddy McCarthy and Eoin Liston of Kerry battling in a Munster football final at Fitzgerald Stadium. See question 5. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Denis Hurley

NICKNAMES

1. Barry McGuigan

2. Detroit basketball team

3. Ernie Els

4. Swindon Town

5. Gerd Muller and Eoin Liston

6. Glasgow rugby team

7. Gary O’Sullivan

8. Sligo GAA

9. Kimi Raikkonen

10. Miami NFL team

VENUES

1. Sunderland home ground

2. Westmeath or Clare GAA home grounds

3. Irish Greyhound Laurels

4. Irish Derby

5. The Open Championship every five years from 1990-2015

6. 2014 World Cup final

Germany’s Mario Goetze scores the winning goal in extra time of the World Cup final against Argentina at which stadium in July of 2014? Picture: AP
Germany’s Mario Goetze scores the winning goal in extra time of the World Cup final against Argentina at which stadium in July of 2014? Picture: AP

7. New England Patriots
home field

8. 1984 All-Ireland hurling final

9. 1996 Olympic Games

10. Northampton Saints

COLOURS

1. Carlow GAA

2. Huddersfield Town

3. Leicester Tigers

4. Finland national
football team

5. New York Jets

6. Haas F1 car (2020)

7. Carrigtwohill GAA

8. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. Picture: AP Photo/Mark J Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. Picture: AP Photo/Mark J Terrill

9. Tonga national rugby team

10. Borussia Dortmund

MATCH THE VICTORY WITH THE YEAR

1. Dennis Taylor, World Snooker Championship

2. Tyrone, first All-Ireland SFC

3. England, Rugby World Cup

4. Katie Taylor, Olympic
boxing gold

5. St Finbarr’s, last Cork SHC title

6. Munster, first Heineken Cup

7. Brazil, first World Cup

8. Dallas Cowboys, last Super Bowl

9. Steffi Graf, tennis golden slam

10. Tiger Woods, first major

ANSWERS: 

NICKNAMES

1. Clones Cyclone

Barry McGuigan in action against Eusebio Pedroza in 1985. Picture: Getty
Barry McGuigan in action against Eusebio Pedroza in 1985. Picture: Getty

2. Pistons

3. The Big Easy

4. The Robins

5. Bomber

6. Warriors

7. Spike

8. The Yeats County

9. Iceman

10. Dolphins

VENUES

1. Stadium of Light

2. Cusack Park

3. Curraheen Park

4. The Curragh

5. St Andrews

6. Maracana

7. Gillette Stadium

8. Semple Stadium

9. Atlanta

10. Franklin’s Gardens

COLOURS

1. Red, yellow and green

2. Blue and white stripes

3. Green, white and red

4. White shirts, blue shorts

5. Green jerseys, white pants

6. Black and white

7. Blue and gold

8. Yellow and purple

9. Red and white

10. Yellow and black

MATCH THE VICTORY WITH THE YEAR

1. 1985

2. 2003

Tyrone forward Peter Canavan. Picture: Denis Minihane. 
Tyrone forward Peter Canavan. Picture: Denis Minihane. 

3. 2003

4. 2012

5. 1993

6. 2006

7. 1958

8. 1996 (1995 season)

9. 1988

10. 1997

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Cork hurling fans were delighted U20s showed true grit in beating Tipp
Rebel Óg commit to hurling and football competitions at every age from U12 up in 2021 Rebel Óg commit to hurling and football competitions at every age from U12 up in 2021
#quiz
Limerick v Cork - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final

Cork U20 hurlers make three changes for Munster final against Tipp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest