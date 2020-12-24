The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Nicknames, venues, colours and years

NICKNAMES
1. Barry McGuigan
2. Detroit basketball team
3. Ernie Els
4. Swindon Town
5. Gerd Muller and Eoin Liston
6. Glasgow rugby team
7. Gary O’Sullivan
8. Sligo GAA
9. Kimi Raikkonen
10. Miami NFL team
VENUES
1. Sunderland home ground
2. Westmeath or Clare GAA home grounds
3. Irish Greyhound Laurels
4. Irish Derby
5. The Open Championship every five years from 1990-2015
6. 2014 World Cup final
7. New England Patriots
home field
8. 1984 All-Ireland hurling final
9. 1996 Olympic Games
10. Northampton Saints
COLOURS
1. Carlow GAA
2. Huddersfield Town
3. Leicester Tigers
4. Finland national
football team
5. New York Jets
6. Haas F1 car (2020)
7. Carrigtwohill GAA
8. Los Angeles Lakers
9. Tonga national rugby team
10. Borussia Dortmund
MATCH THE VICTORY WITH THE YEAR
1. Dennis Taylor, World Snooker Championship
2. Tyrone, first All-Ireland SFC
3. England, Rugby World Cup
4. Katie Taylor, Olympic
boxing gold
5. St Finbarr’s, last Cork SHC title
6. Munster, first Heineken Cup
7. Brazil, first World Cup
8. Dallas Cowboys, last Super Bowl
9. Steffi Graf, tennis golden slam
10. Tiger Woods, first major
NICKNAMES
1. Clones Cyclone
2. Pistons
3. The Big Easy
4. The Robins
5. Bomber
6. Warriors
7. Spike
8. The Yeats County
9. Iceman
10. Dolphins
VENUES
1. Stadium of Light
2. Cusack Park
3. Curraheen Park
4. The Curragh
5. St Andrews
6. Maracana
7. Gillette Stadium
8. Semple Stadium
9. Atlanta
10. Franklin’s Gardens
COLOURS
1. Red, yellow and green
2. Blue and white stripes
3. Green, white and red
4. White shirts, blue shorts
5. Green jerseys, white pants
6. Black and white
7. Blue and gold
8. Yellow and purple
9. Red and white
10. Yellow and black
MATCH THE VICTORY WITH THE YEAR
1. 1985
2. 2003
3. 2003
4. 2012
5. 1993
6. 2006
7. 1958
8. 1996 (1995 season)
9. 1988
10. 1997