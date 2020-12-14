Former Barrs player Mike Falahee is new chairman at Castlemartyr GAA club

FORMER St Finbarr's clubman Mike Falahee has been elected as the new chairperson of Castlemartyr GAA Club.

The club held their Annual General Meeting on a virtual basis recently, when a large number of participants came together to review what was of course a very protracted year of activities due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, there was plenty of positivity as the club is already eagerly looking forward to the deferred Lower intermediate County Final against Russell Rovers.

Mike Falahee, steps up from his role as vice chairman, having also served as coaching officer with Kiltha Og and as team mentor at under age level since his move to East Cork.

The new chairman takes up his post vacated by Mick Carroll, who had served the club with great distinction during his term at the helm. Elsewhere, the outgoing officers Donagh McCarthy (secretary), Michael Shanahan (treasurer), and Damien Roche (PRO) all retain their respective positions for 2021.

The current intermediate hurling manager Seamus Lawton will also be in position for the calendar year along with selectors, Derry Guilfoyle and Tony Barrett.

Meantime, Paul Kelly and Willie Madden have taken over as joint managers of the junior football team, as part of a new football committee.

Former Waterford All Star corner back Eoin Murphy has made a massive contribution as hurling coach this year, as Castlemartyr made it to their second county final in 6 years - they were crowned junior champions in 2014 after defeating Ballinhassig.

"The reds" also saw their second string, under manager John Whyte, win the East Cork Junior C Championship this autumn with an impressive victory over Carraig na bhFear in the decider.

Apart from the much anticipated aforementioned county hurling final, the club has also unfinished business in football from this year. They are due to engage Glenville in the East Cork Under 21 B semi final in the springtime.

Castlemartyr advanced from their group before the impact of Covid 19 restrictions halted events.

Whilst it will be a busy start to the new season on the field of play, Castlemartyr have also plenty to look forward to in other areas of the club, as they approach their centenary in 2024.

A number of sub committees will be set up to focus on specific tasks. A new pitch committee is already in place and there are plans for further developments at Paddy Walshe Memorial Park.

The venue took on a new look in 2001, when the club opened its second playing pitch, but now with that landmark date approaching in 3 years time, further works are on the horizon.

So, despite not having the seasonal highlight of the Annual Joseph Memorial Walsh Memorial Long Puck to look forward to this Christmas season, there are still plenty of reasons for spirits to be high in this particular East Cork club.