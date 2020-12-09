Tramore Athletic ready to reemerge from lockdown with impressive new facilities

WHILE games are on hold at the moment, it hasn’t stopped Cork club Tramore Athletic putting in the hard work off the pitch as they continue to develop their facilities.

A new state-of-the-art astro facility has just being built at the club which has brought massive joy to everyone involved with the Douglas club. With a membership of approximately 200 players, a facility such as the one just built was badly needed for such a long time.

With two existing grass pitches, and with so many teams in the club, it was almost impossible to accommodate every training session and game without destroying one of the pitches and therefore it meant a lot of funding was used on renting other facilities for teams to train in better conditions.

This is no longer the case now as the recently opened facility was welcomed by all involved at the club, and already the majority of teams and outside clubs have used the excellent facility.

Treasurer of the club and one of the leading people involved in the project Paul O’Connell is thrilled to see the project completed and here he tells us just how much it means to the club having such a fantastic facility in the heart of Douglas.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the end product that so many people have worked so hard in getting,” said O’Connell.

“To see the Astro pitch lit up in the evenings brings a great atmosphere around the village and we are all very proud of that.

“It has been a long process but seeing this project come to fruition is a massive lift for all, especially at these difficult times.

“The AstroTurf training facility was a 16 week build which opened in late November.

“It is a state of the art 60 x 30 metre Astro with a Fifa approved surface, led floodlights, shockpad system and ball stop netting.

“It is of great benefit to the club as we now do not need to rent astro pitches from other clubs anymore and gone are the days of training in our muddy old training area with poor quality lights.

“Our current facilities are what our players deserve. They train hard and they deserve facilities that a lot of other clubs have.”

Facilities are a major attraction to any players looking to join a club.

This is something O’Connell and committee felt their club lacked.

“Yes, football is foremost and although the club have attracted players because of their style of play and have enjoyed trojan success over the years, in recent years competing with clubs with regards to facilities has been an issue.

“Players nowadays like to know they are going to have proper training facilities, and it is an attraction,” something that O’Connell has already noticed since their new development.

“It’s amazing that we have noticed an increase in our academy numbers already.

“I suppose seeing the astro pitch is a lot more appealing than training on muddy pitches.

“The club has a membership in the region of 200 players and we are hoping to attract new members to the club as a result of the new astro.

“We have received very positive feedback. From everyone who has viewed this magnificent facility, all have complimented the club, and that is great for us to hear.

We have an academy, five schoolboy teams, two youth teams and a senior team and we are now delighted that all those teams have top class facilities, and more importantly, on our own grounds.

“The total cost of the astro pitch was 200,000 and it was delivered on budget which was great news and so important for us.

“We received €100,000 in capital sports funding from the department of sport and €10,500 in sports grants from Cork City Council.

“As it is difficult to fund raise in these uncertain times we have launched our fundraising app forecast five recently which predicts five scores in the premiership every weekend and we also set up friends of Tramore athletic go fund me page and I would like to thank everyone who gas supported this to date.

Adrian Cummins and Paul O'Connell with members of the U14 Tramore Athletic squad at the clubs new training facility

“A special mention to Paul Walsh manager of Kevin O’Leary’s Centra South Douglas Road who have raised 10,000 for the club to date from bucket collections instore.

“We are very grateful for their support and without their help, the club could not function.

“We currently have a clubhouse, two grass pitches, and astro pitch and car park which is also used by the local gaelscoil in the area.

“We have also invested in a cctv security system to safeguard our investment.

“We would like to thank the following, our hard-working astro development committee which consisted of Paul O’Connell, Derek O’Gorman, Tony Cashman, Barry Gould and Jason blessing, Brendan Sheehan of BIS consultants who submitted the plans and persevered with the project, Adrian Cummins from JNC premier pitches who delivered a top-class project and who provided jersey sponsorship for the club, Colum Kelleher from sports turf solutions who were the groundwork contractors, Sarah Leahy from Clann Credo who provided loan finance for the project and Niamh Fitzgerald from Cork City council.

“It is a great time for our club, after a difficult few months for all involved in sport, it is great to see some positivity.

“Our astro is available for rental with already GAA clubs using our facility."

Please contact Paul O’Connell for astro rental enquiries 0863580214.