SUNDAY’S WELL Rugby Club is planning to run around the moon, figuratively speaking of course, in 40 days as part of a fundraiser for the club’s new gym and changing facilities which is currently under construction at Musgrave Park.

The project, ‘Run Around The Moon”, will see senior players and club members of all ages run a combined distance of 10,921km, the circumference of the moon, which is already underway and will continue for the 40-day duration of the current Covid lockdown.

It’s part of an overall club fundraiser, which last week hit a milestone when they reached 10% of their goal — €2,500.

Over the Halloween weekend, the senior team, many of whom suited up in spooky attire to mark the occasion, began their own leg of the journey.

Sunday’s Well player Gary O’Sullivan, in suitable Halloween attire, begins his run at Musgrave Park.

Joining the senior team will be players of all ages, from the club’s juniors, Rebels (mixed ability rugby team) and all of their underage teams who will be doing their bit and logging their distances to make sure they get around the moon before the end of of lockdown.

As has been the case for many clubs and organisations throughout the country, the impact of Covid-19 has had a significant effect on Sunday’s Well’s ability to organise fundraising and sponsorship activities.

The club are appealing for support to complete their new state of the art gym which will benefit all club members from underage through to senior ranks.

Joseph Moynihan and Diarmaid Hallissey are the organisers of the overall fundraiser and a GoFundMe pages has also been set up for anyone who wants to support the project.

Sunday’s Well player Jamie Downey suits up for the fundraising run.

The new complex is the largest infrastructure project that the club has undertaken in decades.

To donate you can visit the Sunday’s Well RFC website and click on the GoFundMe link; the cub club would like to thank all those who have contributed so far

Sean Loftus, club president, Nicholas Comyn, then IRFU president, and Diarmuid Hallissey, club vice-president at the launch of the new gym development at the club in Musgrave Park.

Sunday's Well RFC is the home of the Sunday’s Well Rebels mixed ability rugby team, the first of its kind in the country with more having been formed since, as well as the host of the 2021 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament.

The Rebels began training together in January 2014 and almost five years later have experienced an incredible journey featuring in two Mixed Ability World Tournaments and are growing hugely in numbers