What a weekend for Saoirse Noonan, goal hero for Cork City and Cork footballers

FOR a period of time on Sunday afternoon, the name of Saoirse Noonan was trending on Twitter across Ireland.

On Saturday afternoon, Noonan scored the decisive goal as Cork got their All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship off to a winning start by beating Kerry 1-14 to 0-14 in Tralee.

“It has to be up there as one of the best weekends I have had in sport,” said Noonan shortly after full time.

“Coming back from so long out, people are just so excited to watch matches these days, you can see how much people want to come through the gates but they can’t so for me it’s just phenomenal and so exciting to play.

“I think 2020 has put us all down to the lowest points and when you get to just come out on days like this and play the sports that you love twice in one weekend, I can’t ask for much more to be honest.

“We had to travel (to Tralee) ourselves so it was a bit tough on the body. After the game I just came straight home so I wasn’t back too late, it was about seven o’clock.

“I put the feet straight up and rested for the night getting a bit of TLC from the parents so that wasn’t too bad.

“I’m a bit tired now but I’m raring to go now again next weekend, that’s what it is all about. I have had enough time to rest over lockdown so I’m looking forward to playing again.”

Noonan suffered a blow as she headed in the opening goal for City but she quickly recovered to slot home the second just over two minutes later to send the 2017 Cup winners through to the final where they will face Peamount United in Tallaght Stadium on December 12, which will be shown live on RTÉ2.

“At the time I actually didn’t know if it had gone in, I thought I connected with her head,” she admitted.

“But I was happy it went in. I got quite a bad lash on my head but I just knew once I got back up and once I saw that the ball was in the back of the net I suppose it takes the pain away.

“I had to keep going, it was a huge game for us. Always against Treaty, it’s a huge game so you have to put in a shift and you’ll be fine after the game.

“We played decent enough football in the first half and in the second half we came out with the idea of coming out and playing good football but in a game like that when it is scrappy and its Munster derby - you want the win and that’s what it was all about today.

“Peamount are a great side, they were playing Champions League football and all last week and they were out again on Sunday playing against Wexford.

“It will be huge for us and we are looking forward to it now and on cup final day anything can happen.

“There’s a buzz around the place and we have something to look forward to in a few weeks and something good to take out of 2020.”