Kerry legend to guide Glanmire Intermediate footballers in 2021 

KERRY football legend Tomás Ó Sé will guide the fortunes of the Glanmire Intermediate football team in the 2021 Cork County Intermediate Championship.

After successfully steering the club to the Premier 1 County Minor title a few months back, it has come as no surprise that the 5 time All Star has now been given the intermediate manager's bib as the club bids to build on hugely significant Rebel Og wins both in 2020 and in the previous year.

Experienced trio James O'Shea, Michael Prout and Gerry Sparrow will be in the Glanmire dugout as selectors for the next year's campaign.

Ó Sé enjoyed a stellar career on the field of play with Kerry, winning 5 All Ireland senior medals, 9 Munster medals, 3 National Leagues and was also named Texaco Footballer of the Year in 2009.

On Leeside, 2 county senior football championship medals followed with Nemo Rangers after his move from home club An Ghaeltacht.

Glanmire themselves grabbed the headlines in late September this year when James Crowley showed nerves of steel to convert a late long range free and give his team victory by 0-13 to 1-9 in the Premier 1 Final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Glanmire coach Tomas O'Se is sent off by referee Brian Coniry against Douglas in the Premier 1 MFC in Glanmire

It was the culmination of a fairytale 12 months for the Sallybrook side who only a year earlier had captured the Premier 2 crown after posting an 8 point win over Mallow.

The past season though proved to be a very disappointing one for the club at Intermediate championship level as they finished bottom of Group D.

Failure to win any of their three games against Kilshanning, Aghabollogue and Kildorrery left them pointless and thus a relegation play off game loomed.

Here Glanmire posted a 0-14 to 1-5 win over neighbour's Mayfield to ensure they retained their status for next season.

Glanmire were once a team to be reckoned with at senior level as they built on their 1987 Intermediate County win over Fermoy and of course had some star names in their ranks in that successful era.

Cork dual All Ireland medal winner Teddy McCarthy was their top scorer as they went all the way to the county senior semi final at the first attempt in 1988.

However, the club he slipped somewhat off the football radar in recent times, but the emergence of the minors over the past 2 seasons is seen as a massive shot in the arm to all associated with this famous club.

"We are hoping now that those recent minor wins can be the springboard to help us progress again" said current club chairman Paul Kingston.

"Obviously, we are delighted to have a man of the calibre of Tomás on board. His know-how and expertise is going to be a huge asset to all involved. Overall, we are really looking forward to the new season."