Grade one winner Old Persian is special addition to Glenview Stud in Fermoy

CORK’S Glenview Stud has added an exciting new acquisition to its 2021 stallion roster, in the shape of dual grade one winner, Old Persian.

To coincide with the arrival of the son of Dubawi to their world-class breeding outfit, Rathbarry & Glenview stud farms have announced a new big-race sponsorship ahead of this weekend’s jumping action.

The Fermoy facility is backing the newly-upgraded Grade Two Fishery Lane Hurdle, which is among the feature races at Naas on Saturday.

This year’s edition carries the title of ‘Old Persian at Glenview Stud Fishery Lane Hurdle’, along with an increased purse of €60,000. The Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Novice Handicap Chase also features on the card.

Niamh Woods of Rathbarry & Glenview Stud said: “We are delighted to join forces with Naas racecourse in sponsoring two attractive contests for the National Hunt sector in these uncertain times.’’

Old Persian raced in the blue of Godolphin when trained by Charlie Appleby, winning nine times and amassing almost €4m in prizemoney.

The five-year-old won a brace of group one contests, at Meydan and Woodbine, in 2019. He also recorded high-profile victories in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, and in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

Old Persian will begin his new career as a stallion, next spring, where he will be standing alongside other Glenview sires such as Blue Bresil, Malinas, Shirocco, Sholokhov, and Youmzain.

Paul Cashman, of Rathbarry & Glenview Stud, said: “Old Persian is an outstanding looking individual with plenty of size and substance and will be an exciting prospect for National Hunt breeders.”

Meanwhile, Aidan Coleman will partner the reigning champion hurdler, Epatante, on her first start of the campaign.

The Innishannon native takes the mount following the retirement of owner JP McManus’ retained jockey, Barry Geraghty.

Last season, Coleman partnered the Nicky Henderson-trained mare to victory in a listed contest, at Newbury.

The Corkman will be in the saddle again, when Epatante begins her road to the Cheltenham Festival, in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, at the end of this month.

He is expected to be a regular in the famous green and gold silks throughout the season, as the renowned owner has not (as of yet) announced a new retained rider in Britain.

Coleman was named as the retained stable jockey to Olly Murphy, in recent weeks. The 32-year-old is also the regular pilot of the former Stayers’ Hurdle hero, Paisley Park. Coleman enjoyed grade two success last weekend, courtesy of last season’s Arkle heroine, Put The Kettle On.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for the local jockey, considering he only recently returned to action after suffering a fractured arm that put him on the side-lines for 11 weeks.

He has already hit double figures for winners this season and he looks to have heaps of quality mounts to look forward to, for this National Hunt campaign.

Elsewhere, local point-to-point graduates were to the fore once again at Cheltenham last weekend. Evan Williams’ Coole Cody, who won a 2016 Kildorrery maiden while in the care of Conna’s Jimmy Mangan, won the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup, at Prestbury Park, on Saturday.

The son of Dubai Destination was sold after winning his point-to-point in the colours of local owner Bernard Fenton.

Coole Cody was named in honour of the late Fermoy native John Cody and was bred by another local, Timmy Considine. Last Saturday’s triumph is the nine-year-old gelding’s biggest career success to date.

Less than an hour later, On The Blind Side landed the listed handicap hurdle on the card. Now with trainer Nicky Henderson, the son of Stowaway won his point-to-point when trained by Fermoy’s Paul Cashman, of Rathbarry & Glenview Stud.

Cashman also produced last Friday’s conditional riders’ handicap hurdle winner Castle Robin to win a four- year-old Dromahane maiden last season.

The 2016 Ballyarthur maiden winner, Ramses des Teillee, won the grade three handicap chase on Sunday’s programme, for David Pipe.

The 2019 Ballindenisk third, Lively Citizen, was bred and previously trained by Lombardstown’s Eugene O’Sullivan, before being sold on. Lively Citizen claimed his first win for trainer David Jeffreys, in Friday’s finale.