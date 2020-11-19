Cork footballers can avenge hurling defeat to Tipp

TO begin, an expression of gratitude to both Cork, Tipperary and the match officials for providing a sizeable amount of our entertainment on Saturday afternoon last.

If NPET were viewing the proceedings without their Covid binoculars, they could be well justified in calling for a cancellation, such were the horrendous conditions as dictated by the weather lord.

If a member from the Health and Safety Authority was on duty, they may have called for a risk assessment.

Naturally, there was disappointment at the last sounding as it marked the end of the 2020 journey to entice Liam back home. For the hoarders of red negative statistics, the defeat ensured that it will be a 16-year famine at least before the 2005 success will be added to.

Prior to any yellow sliotar making its appearance, the column expressed the view that the most important contribution from the inter-county team management was not to interfere with the club championships.

To be fair, most county club championships were run off in a meaningful fashion but not all, the good suits in Wexford may now ponder if their “get it out of the way” policy was the correct one.

Back to Saturday, early in the game, I sent a message to a non-Tipperary born admirer of Mickey Breen and how he had begun the game in a real positive fashion. She responded, that as he may have entertained pre-match nerves in the past, the spectre of empty stands could work in his favour.

Should we have a study as to what effect the baying crowds can have on the performance of inter-county players? It was the Tipperary teacher's finest hour.

Off course, you didn’t visit this page to hear praise of Tipperary hurlers and whatever about their hurlers, let us hope that this time next week, deeds of big-ball operators from the premier county won’t be centre stage.

Off course I am operating with a knowledge deficit, but I do think that there was evidence to suggest that the glass is still half full.

In the aftermath, Kieran Kingston was quick enough to point out that if some alterations are to made, then, that will happen.

Taking the three matches into account and notwithstanding that there were some shortcomings, there was also evidence to suggest that many of those selected will be players that will begin journey 2021.

As is customary after the last outing, some discussion will centre around those who may be nearing retirement age and in that regard, there are none.

Eoin Cadogan may in light of his many infirmary visits decide to invest all his energy in helping the green and black army of Douglas to climb their Everest.

If you want to create the impression that you are informed on who should be granted possession of the high and low numbered jerseys for 2021, why not begin with uimhir a haon.

Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Anthony Nash has been the chosen one for quite a while with Patrick Collins being assured of being a full-time resident on the pine seating.

As mentioned previously if Gaelic football was a professional sport, goalkeepers could command the same wage packet as any of the flag raisers, I am not sure if that situation applies in any other field sports.

Is the scenario similar for a hurling cul baire?

Whatever about those of us, who like to think, that our opinions are important, I have no doubt that a team management that includes Ger Cunningham will make the correct decision in this regard.

Did Cork really harbour hopes of repeating the feat of 30 years ago when the historic double was achieved?

Whether they did or not, there is now only one county in the land that still remains in double territory. With the Galway footballers and the Cork footballers parking up their 2020 dreams its is left to Tipp to fly the double flag.

A bit of realism here, most would be of the opinion that Liam Sheehy’s hurling brigade will do well to get to a final let alone win it. The footballers, surely not.

I don’t want to use the cliche, but temptation wins out. If Cork do finish the Munster job when they play Tipperary on Sunday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh at 1:30, the last minute of their game against Kerry should be erased from all media outlets.

Tipperary will be well up for it, they are a player lead outfit representing a county where gaelic football is simply not viewed as team for all its people.

Michael Quinlivan who a few years ago was viewed as a main scoring threat is now more of a provider.

In terms of the main scoring threats, one of Cork’s defensive operators will have to be assigned the specific task of curbing the influence of Conor Sweeney, there is no doubting that he is a special talent.

More than likely, when the ball is thrown in, there will be 16 Cork club players on the pitch and off course this is not the first time this has happened.

A few years ago when the Kiely family moved from Tipperary to operate the Golden Pheasant restaurant in Courtmacsherry, one of the sons Robbie, decided that instead of joining the local football team that he would head a little west into the welcoming arms of Carbery Rangers.

It was a mutually beneficial move as the Rosscarbery side under the baton of current Cork manager Ronan McCarthy won their first and only Cork senior championship.

Then at the start of this year, Robbie headed back to his local provider and probably for the first time ever, a Barryroe club player will line out in a Munster football final.

Staying with Barryroe for a moment, there will also be another contact with area with Michael Martin being a regular visitor as his family’s county residence is down the road from the aforementioned Golden Pheasant.

In the Kerry game, when Mark Keane ensured his name will be forever linked to the famous day, it would be remiss not to the acknowledge the save that the Nemo custodian made in denying the land of many a goal that in all probability would have cost the victory.

Not only that, but his restarts were also of high quality. 12 months ago, Martin would have been Cork second choice goalkeeper at best and I remember hearing a few years back, that not all in his great club were convinced that he would occupy one of the key positions for his county.

Next Sunday is another big day for him and his fellow Cork players.

Not all of you will agree, but it’s more important one than their last outing.