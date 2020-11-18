Cork Schoolboys League determined to fulfill all fixtures when clubs return 

THE Cork Schoolboys League have been kept busy despite the postponement of all competitive games in recent weeks.

All games came to a halt back in October due to the current restrictions and as a result, youngsters have been made to wait again to get back on the field and enjoy matches.

The recent suspension of games can also act as a bit of an administrative headache in terms of the organisation of thousands of games over the 2020/2021 campaign but CSL secretary Eddie Doyle is adamant that the league are doing everything they can to get the season played out in full this year.

“Our plan is very much to get all games played this season and we are working hard to make sure that happens. We are currently working on a plan to get all the games that have already been cancelled played towards the end of the season.

"This could possibly mean that the teams will be playing after June but that will not be a problem.”

Doyle is committed to getting the players back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“Our plan is to get teams back out on the pitch in December when we hopefully return to Level 3.

"It is hugely important for kids to have this outlet and I’m sure they will have the chance to enjoy competitive football very soon.

“Considering all goes to plan, we will be back then in January then with the players enjoying playing matches again and we will be making our way through the long fixture list that is to come.”

In terms of the fixtures themselves, Doyle said the CSL will reissue the fixture list soon.

“We are tracking the games that are cancelled and they will be added on with a full fixture list to be reissued hopefully in the coming weeks.

"The league games will continue on weekends with cup games set to take place midweek when we can avail of evening games in March.

“The National Cup games will start in January all going to plan too so we are very much looking forward to getting back up and running.”

Doyle said Cork teams and coaching staff are in place for the representative competitions.

“We have replied to the SFAI with all our teams submitted to compete in the future and we imagine this could happen sometime in February perhaps.

“Credit to the coaches throughout the county too at present.

"A lot are adapting to challenging times by redoing training sessions to suit the non-contact set up and there has been fantastic work done by the clubs to adhere to all the new rules that have been put in place this season.”