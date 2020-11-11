Cork snooker star Aaron Hill sets up possible showdown with Ken Doherty

CORK snooker ace Aaron Hill recorded an impressive win in the BetVictor German Masters first round qualifiers 5-2.

The northsider pulled off a 5-2 victory over against world number 94 Billy Joe Castle from England at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes, setting up a possible meeting with Ken Doherty, should the Dubliner defeat Liang Wenbo on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill is now one match away from reaching the BetVictor German Masters, in the Tempodrom in Berlin in January. The second qualifier is this Friday night, with strong the chance of an all Irish clash between the 'Breeze from Cork' and the 'Darling of Dublin'.

Thumbs up from Cork snooker star Aaron Hill.

This was an interesting fixture between two players who had both knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out of different tournaments this year. Hill defeated the Rocket in the European Masters event and Castle saw off O’Sullivan in the BetVictor Shootout.

However, it wasn’t the best of starts for the Cork cueist who lost the first frame 80-23, but in the best of nine frames format, there was plenty of time to recover.

Hill hit back immediately with a very important 52 break to level the match following a 75-9 win.

Early morning snooker isn’t always the easiest, but Hill seemed to be adapting better in frame three, as he potted an important 38 break early on. Then he put in a late 28 break to win the third frame 82-25.

Frame four was sensational with some top-class snooker from Hill who trailed by 51-0 after Castle's 48-break with just 83 possible points left on the table.

Hill made a 28-break then slowly fought his way back to within 18 points following a foul by Castle on the yellow.

Hill potted the remaining colours winning a black ball game to lead 3-1 at the interval.

On the resumption, Castle was in charge with an early 32-point lead. In a scrappy frame Hill just couldn’t get going. Castle potted the yellow and the frame was done, leaving Hill leading the match by the minimum: 3-2.

In frame six Hill again showed experience beyond his 18 years when he fought from 18 points behind with a possible 35 points left on the baize. He laid two great snookers and then dished up the colours to get to within one frame of victory.

Hill closed out the match in superb fashion with a lead he never relinquished and now moves into the second round of qualifiers this Friday at 7.30pm.