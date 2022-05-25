Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:46

Parts of the city without water or with low pressure following overnight works 

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks." 
Parts of the city without water or with low pressure following overnight works 

Up to 5000 homes and businesses were warned they would be without water overnight due to the second phase of essential works taking place on the Old Youghal Road.

Echo reporter

A number of areas in Cork city may be without water or have a limited supply with no pressure this morning, as a result of planned works which took place overnight. 

Up to 5000 homes and businesses were warned they would be without water overnight due to the second phase of essential works taking place on the Old Youghal Road.

This morning, Irish Water and Cork City Council confirmed they have successfully completed essential works to replace a critical valve on a trunk main on the road. 

"However, works took slightly longer than anticipated which may result in low pressure or no supply for a small number of customers this morning as the network replenishes," a spokesperson said. 

Areas affected 

Areas possibly impacted include Old Youghal Road, The Glen, St Lukes, Ballyvolane, Ballyhooly Road, Mayfield, Montenotte, Tivoli, Lotabeg, Silversprings and Rathcooney. 

Pat Britton, Water Operations Lead for Irish Water, said, “The works to strengthen the water network in the area were completed but took slightly longer than expected. 

"Most customers water supply will have returned already, but some will be restored this morning as the network replenishes.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. 

"For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience this may have caused and we thank customers for their patience while we completed these essential works.” 

Read More

Thousands in Cork to be without water on Tuesday night

More in this section

Cork hotel recognised globally as 'excellent place to stay' Cork hotel recognised globally as 'excellent place to stay'
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 16, 2021 Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week
Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
irish watercork city centre
Republic of Ireland v Belgium - International Friendly

WATCH: Delight as Cork soccer star visits his former primary school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more