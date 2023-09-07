Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 13:24

Inquest takes place into death of pensioner at Cork hospital 

Matthew Healy was a retired farmer who lived in Berrings. 
Matthew Healy was a retired farmer who lived in Berrings in Co Cork. The widower died on January 22nd last at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Olivia Kelleher

An 89-year-old man who was fatally assaulted in hospital died of cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, which was complicated by aspiration of blood due to blunt force trauma, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Healy was a retired farmer who lived in Berrings in Co Cork. The widower died on January 22nd last at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork. He was a hospital patient at the time of his death.

Today at Cork Coroner’s Court State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, said that she performed a postmortem on Mr Healy at the City Morgue following his death.

After Dr Bolster gave the cause of death the inquest was adjourned as criminal proceedings are underway in the case.

Sgt Fergus Twomey said that a man has been charged with the murder of Mr Healy and is due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court. A trial date has yet to be fixed.

Coroner Philip Comyn offered his condolences to a family member of the deceased who was present for the short hearing. 

Sgt Twomey also extended his sympathy to the Healy family following the loss of a much-loved father and grandfather.

Mr Comyn adjourned the inquest until the finalisation of criminal proceedings in the case.

Mr Healy is survived by his sons Vincent and Gerard, daughter Claire and eight grandchildren. His wife Delia died just weeks before her husband. The couple were pre-deceased by their daughter Christine who drowned as a young child many years ago.

Matthew Healy was laid to rest in a private ceremony on January 26th last following a requiem mass at St Mary’s Church in Berrings, Co Cork.

Poignantly, a picture of a smiling Matthew and Delia Healy, taken in 2010 following the birth of their grandchild, Matthew, was placed on a table near the coffin at the start of the mass.

Chief celebrant Fr Patrick McCarthy told mourners gathered at the small parish church that Matthew was a "gentle" person who was proud of his family.

"He was proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren always asking after them.” 

Fr McCarthy said that Matthew and his late wife Delia "meant the world" to their family. He added that whilst everyone has to endure grief some people experience it more than others.

A 30-year-old man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with the murder of Mr Healy.

He first appeared before Cork District Court on the 24th of January last charged with the murder, contrary of common law, of the pensioner at Room 2, St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital on January 22nd.

