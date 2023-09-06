'A beautiful smile and bubbly personality' - Tributes paid to little girl who died tragically days before eighth birthday

THE little girl who died by drowning in Fountainstown has been described by her teacher as a talented child with a bubbly personality.

The heartfelt tribute was made just a day before what should have been Emily Roman’s eighth birthday Templebreedy National School is in mourning this week following the loss of the much-loved pupil.

The Crosshaven girl was recovered from the water in Fountainstown at around 7.45pm yesterday evening following an extensive search operation. She had found herself in difficulty at around 4.30pm that day. Emergency services including gardaí and ambulance services were involved in a major search operation throughout the afternoon. Locals from the community had assisted with the search.

Doris Bryan, who taught the second-class pupil, and is also the principal of the school opened up about the joy Emily brought to others. She described the little girl as “kind, with a bubbly personality”.

“She had a beautiful smile," Ms Bryan said. “She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends.

"She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl.

"On behalf of the school, I extend our deepest sympathies to Emily’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy. We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened. Again, our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones”.

Patron of the school, Bishop Paul Colton also extended his condolences.

‘Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through," he said.

“We are all, however, in shock and devastated.

"On behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland, in general, and in connection with Templebreedy National School and Templebreedy Parish, in particular, I too extend our sincere sympathy to everyone in the Roman family, to Emily’s mother, Marta, father Slawomir, twin brother Jeremy, and older sister Inga."

He said that prayers will be offered for the family.

“A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day. Practical support and prayers are assured for everyone in the school community, for Emily’s family, her fellow students, the school principal, Doris Bryan, the teachers, staff, parents or guardians and members of the board of management," added Bishop Colton.

"I extend sympathy to you all. I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services, and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals."

A joint statement was released courtesy of Templebreedy National School, Crosshaven, the Bishop of Cork, Dr Paul Colton, the school Principal, Doris Bryan, and the chairperson of the board of management, Michael Hodder.

"The entire school community in our small Church of Ireland school in Crosshaven, County Cork, together with the local parish and community, are in shock and are utterly devastated at the death of our 2nd class pupil Emily Roman," the statement read.

"Most of all we are all heartbroken for Emily’s family and loved ones. Emily would have been eight years old tomorrow (Thursday). Emily and her twin brother Jeremy have been in our school since they joined Junior Infants in 2020."

The statement referred to supports available to pupils at this difficult time.

"The school has implemented its Critical Incident Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are already here and are supporting and advising the school in our efforts to stand alongside everyone in our school community, especially students and staff. We are also being supported by our local clergy and our bishop who are here too."