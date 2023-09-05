Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 10:42

Temporary northside road closure following collision

A busy northside road is temporarily closed this morning following a minor road traffic collision. 
Gardaí are attending the scene of a minor road traffic collision and are awaiting the arrival of a tow-truck to clear the scene.

Donal O’Keeffe

A busy northside road is currently closed following a minor road traffic collision this morning.

Sunday's Well Road is temporarily closed between the corner of Buxton Hill and the corner of Convent Avenue.

They say nobody was injured in the incident and the road is expected to reopen shortly.

In the meantime, westbound traffic from the North Mall and Sunday's Well Avenue is advised to seek an alternative route.

