Watch: Demolition of much-loved former Cork hotel begins to make way for houses

DEMOLITION work commenced day on the site of the landmark former hotel, Sunset Ridge in Killeens.

Sunset Ridge Hotel which was formerly owned by the Cronin family, was always considered a very popular venue for functions on the northside of the city but it ceased trading several years ago.

The hotel had been boarded up in recent years and was gutted in a suspected arson attack last year.

Planning permission was granted in March this year by Cork City Council to developers Oshawott Limited for the demolition of the former Sunset Ridge Hotel and the construction of 43 residential units, a pharmacy, and medical consulting rooms.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn hailed the start of the demotion work as a ‘positive’ step.

“My father and my mother had their wedding reception there. The Sunset Ridge was the 'go to' hotel. It was opened in the late 60s by the Cronin family. We celebrated many family events there and I have lots of happy memories. It is great to see it demolished. It is a positive step forward for the community,” he said.

Cllr O’Flynn said the new houses are very much needed for the locality.

Demolition of the former Sunset Ridge Hotel, Killeens, Co. Cork.

“The site will be developed for residential which is very positive and very much needed. It is a nostalgic day, but a very positive day for the neighborhood. The community of Killeens has grown tremendously in the last 20 years. With extra housing coming into the area, I am hopeful we will see resources from the city council going into the area as well. It might highlight the need for other community resources in the area.”

The Independent councillor however called on a ‘zero tolerance’ approach from Cork City Council over the dereliction of big structures.

“The area has been a scourge in recent years for anti-social behaviour. We cannot allow big structures like this to lie derelict for years. Lessons have to be learned. We need to move quicker on dereliction throughout the city.

"Cork City Council needs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards dereliction. It is crucial to prioritise the timely resolution of such issues to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

Demolition of the former Sunset Ridge Hotel, Killeens, Co. Cork.

Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan who celebrated his 21st birthday in Sunset Ridge Hotel also welcomed the start of the demolition work. “It is good news for the local area. It will be great to see the renewal of Killeens. Planning has been granted and 43 houses are going to be built. Killeens is in a great location. It is right between Blarney and the city. There will be great demand for the houses without a shadow of a doubt.

“I have great memories of Sunset Ridge Hotel. Everyone around here has memories of the place. I had my 21st birthday there which is not today or yesterday. It was a much-loved hotel. It was so popular and held so many functions,” he added.

“It will breathe new life into Killeens,” said Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins who said proper infrastructure must be provided in line with the new houses.

“It is a very welcome development. There were a number of fires there in recent years and it is great that there is movement on the premises again. A plan is now in place to put housing in there which is badly needed. It is important that the housing that will go in there are top spec housing such as affordable, social and private to help people. It is very important to have proper infrastructure there when the houses are completed.”